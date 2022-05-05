Soap Star Announces Separation From Pregnant Wife: The 'Child Is Not Mine'

✖

Former General Hospital and Young and the Restless star Steve Burton has taken to Instagram to clear up some confusion about his love life. The beloved soap star, who married his wife Sheree in 1999, has announced that they are separated. The announcement came after Sheree shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that she is pregnant with her fourth child. With all of the congrats pouring in, Steve set the record straight in one simple yet dramatic post that was worthy of its own soap scene. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she is expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Sheree, who is a fitness influencer and mother of their three children Makena and Brooklyn, and Jack, has not commented since Steve's announcement. Ahead of the announcement, the 51-year-old actor shared a selfie alongside her and Sheree's daughter. "Coffee time with the most beautiful girl. Have a great weekend," he wrote next to the picture.

Steve hasn't had the best of luck in the past year. Last fall he announced that he was fired from his longtime role on General Hospital after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine that was mandated by his employer. "I know there's been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally," Burton said in a video in Nov. 2021 "Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate…I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts," Burton added. "But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this."

Steve played the role of Jason Morgan on the soap on and off since 1991. Despite the setback, he recently landed another gig. It was recently announced that he would be joining the cast of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, reprising his role as Harris Michaels which he played in 1988 on the original. The soap will premiere on Peacock.