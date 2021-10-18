Soap Opera Couple Welcomes New Grandson

Soap opera veterans Melissa Reeves and Scott Reeves are now grandparents of three! Over the weekend, the couple’s daughter, Emily Taylor Smith, welcomed her second child with her husband Nate Smith, a baby boy named Wyatt Scott Smith. Little Wyatt joined Smith and her husband’s older son, Woods.

Melissa Reeves shared that a new grandbaby had been added to the bunch on Instagram, where she shared an intimate photo of her daughter cradling her newborn shortly after giving birth. The Days of Our Lives alum went on to announce that “this little guy was born at 8:08pm” on Friday, Oct. 15 “weighing “in at 8lbs 15 oz!!!!!!! 21″ long!” She said the family was “all so in love” and thanked her followers for “your lovely words and prayers for our children. Our hearts are so full and grateful” Her husband reshared her post to his own account, adding that he was “beside myself and can’t even think clearly.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her own post, Smith shared another photo of her newborn delicately swaddled in his hospital blanket, writing in the caption, “we are SO IN LOVE!!! Thank you, Jesus, for this sweet gift, and thank you all for your prayers!” Smith and Nate first announced they were expecting in April. The couple made the announcement with a photo showing themselves and their son holding up a series of sonogram photos. They teased, “Baby Smith #2 due October 2021!!!”

Marking Mother’s Day in May, just days after Smith and her husband revealed they were expecting a baby boy, Reeves shared that her daughter and son-in-law had another baby on the way. Honoring her daughter and daughter-in-law, who she called “two beauties who honor motherhood as a beautiful gift,” Melissa Reeves revealed that there was a “new little man arriving October 2021!.” In a Thursday update, she revealed that her daughter was set to give birth at any moment, expressing, “it’s a beautiful day for a baby boy.”

Wyatt marked the third grandchild for the Reeveses. In addition to Wyatt, Smith and Nate are parents to Woods. The couples’ other child, son Larry, shares son Law with his wife Olivia. Melissa Reeves and her husband Scott Reeves are of course best known for their roles on opposing long-running soaps, with Melissa starring as Jennifer Horton on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until 2020 and Scott starring as Steve Webber on General Hospital from 2009 until 2013. TVLine confirmed in August that Melissa is set to reprise her role on Days sometime around the holidays.