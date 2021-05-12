'Days of Our Lives': NBC Makes Decision on Soap Opera's Future

✖

After its fate was reported to be in limbo, NBC has gifted Days of Our Lives fans with some exciting news. The network on Tuesday confirmed it has renewed the long-running soap opera for two more years, which will take the iconic soap through record 57th and 58th seasons and into 2023. The renewal comes after NBC and Sony TV were locked in negotiations to bring the series back after it wrapped production on Season 56 in April.

Confirming the renewal, Michael Sluchan, executive vice president of scripted series & kids programming for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said the network "couldn't be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons" of the daytime drama, which originally debuted in 1965. According to Variety, Sluchan went on to call Days "an absolutely remarkable achievement in television." He also extended his gratitude to "Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers." In his own statement, Steve Kent, senior executive vice president of programming for Sony Pictures Television, said they are "incredibly proud of the work being done" by Corday and others working on the show, applauding them for continuing "to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world." He added, "we are thrilled to continue the legacy of Days of our Lives and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons."

"After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years," executive producer Ken Corday added. "We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come."

News of the renewal prompted excitement from the cast, who had been in limbo after Season 56 wrapped. Robert Scott Wilson, who has starred as Ben Weston since 2014, tweeted, "Congrats to my [Days of Our Lives] family! Double Up!" Eli Grant actor Lamon Archey sent out a "BIG congrats" to fans of the soap, adding, "Y'all did this!"

Days initially premiered in the mid-60s and has remained a staple for the network ever since. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the series follows the core families of the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. It is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Corday serving as executive producer with co-executive Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati acts as head writer.