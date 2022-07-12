'Day Shift': Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg's Netflix Vampire Movie Drops Full Trailer

Jamie Foxx is returning to Netflix with Day Shift, a bizarre action movie with vampires added to the mix. Foxx stars in the movie as a vampire hunter chasing down teeth to keep his family afloat. Netflix released the first trailer on Monday, including scenes with rapper Snoop Dogg and The Afterparty star Dave Franco. Day Shift hits Netflix on Aug. 12.

Foxx stars as Bud Jablonski, whose day job cleaning pools in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley is just not paying the bills like his former job. Before, he was working for the Union, which hunted down vampires for their prized teeth. He tries to get back into the business, but his friend Big John Elliott (Snoop) warns him that things have changed.

Bud isn't bothered though. "If I don't come up with 10K, my wife and daughter are gonna move to Florida," he tells Big John. "And the Union is the only place that could give me that kind of money." Unfortunately, Bud's record is filled with "incidents" that the Union doesn't like. Big John believes Bud is a "new man" though, and the Union is convinced to give Bud one last chance.

The Union is not about to make this easy though. They pair Bud with Franco's rookie partner, who is not ready to kill vampires. "Know what I see when I see a vamp? Big old dollar sign," Bud says in one scene. The trailer also promises Snoop getting in on the action, as he is seen carrying a chain gun to the vampire fight.

Day Shift trailer also lets viewers know the movie has a John Wick connection. The movie was directed by first-timer J.J. Perry, who worked on the first two John Wick movies, notes Deadline. Shay Hatten, who co-wrote the third and fourth John Wick movies, wrote the Day Shift script with Tyler Tice. Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax round out the main cast.

Foxx has already starred in several projects for Netflix, including the series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Project Power, and the upcoming They Cloned Tyrone. Foxx is also working on Back in Action, which will pair him with Cameron Diaz and is being directed by Seth Gordon. The comedy will be Diaz's first movie since the 2014 Annie remake, which also starred Foxx. Last year, Foxx also reprised his The Amazing Spider-Man 2 role of Electro in Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home.