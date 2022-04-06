Jamie Foxx Teases 'Big Announcement'

✖

After receiving some big news, actor Jamie Foxx teased a big announcement on Instagram last week. Foxx has plenty of reasons to celebrate lately, between lining up several new projects and starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also bought a bourbon brand last year and shared a new commercial for the brand on Monday.

"The way you move when you just got good news! Big announcement soon," Foxx wrote on Instagram on March 31. In the video, Foxx danced to Justin Timberlake's 2006 single "My Love." Foxx hasn't spelled out the news yet, but he did share a hilarious new Western-inspired commercial for Brown Sugar Bourbon.

Last year, Foxx bought the Brown Sugar Bourbon brand, bucking the celebrity tequila brand trend. "This is smooth, it's affordable and it goes with my personality," Foxx told Inside Hook when asked why he picked whiskey instead of tequila. "I wanted something that was cool, and you can turn up with. I'm somewhere with all of my friends, and the music is right, the food is right. But most importantly, our spirit is uplifted, and everything is sweet."

Foxx has several other projects in the works, including Strays, co-starring Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park. The movie will be directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) for Universal. It is about an abandoned dog (Ferrell) who joins other strays to take revenge on his owner. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script for the live-action/CGI hybrid. Universal plans to release the movie on June 9, 2023.

Foxx joined his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland in an upcoming episode of Discovery+'s Million Dollar Wheels, starring celebrity car dealer RD Whittington. The episode features Foxx driving Ferraris and Holland inquiring about a Maybach. Foxx serves as an executive producer on the series, which launched in February.

The Oscar winner also stars in The Burial. The Amazon Prime Video movie is about the case of Willie Gary-Jeremiah O'Keefe vs. Loewen Funeral Group, the largest civil case in Mississippi history. Foxx plays civil attorney Willie E. Gary, who represented O'Keefe, a World War II veteran who sued the funeral home company The Loewen Group. Tommy Lee Jones also stars in the movie, with Maggie Betts directing.

Although some exterior shots will be filmed in Mississippi, Nina Parikh of the Mississippi Film Office told the Clarion-Ledger Foxx will not be traveling to the state. "They are doing all the principal production in New Orleans," Parikh said. "They might send a cameraman up for some exteriors, but that is about it."

