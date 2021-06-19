✖

Jamie Foxx's hot streak of streaming hits has hit a bump in the road; Netflix has canceled his sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! after just one season. Fresh off of the Netflix blockbuster Project Power and the Disney+ Pixar pick-up Soul, Foxx seemingly had success on his hands with Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which was based on moments between him and his daughter, Corinne Foxx. It charted No. 1 on Netflix's top-10 after its April 14 release, but, much like with Jupiter's Legacy, that distinction was not enough to warrant a second season.

This update comes from Deadline, which broke news of the cancellation on Friday night. They notably add the detail that Foxx "was reportedly involved in the decision to end the series." That kind of language could indicate it was perhaps partially a creative decision to scrap the show. Foxx is still doing business with Netflix, regardless, being as he will star in movies They Cloned Tyrone and Day Shift. Foxx is also notably busy with other projects, such as hosting FOX's Beat Shazam! and reprising his Amazing Spider-Man 2 role as Electro in the multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home. Plus, bundle in Jerrod Carmichael's in-the-works Django Unchained sequel, and Foxx has a lot on his plate going forward.

In addition to Foxx, Kyla-Drew, David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite also starred in the show. It was also notable for reuniting Foxx with Bentley Kyle Evans, the co-creator of The Jamie Foxx Show. (Evans replaced original showrunner Jim Patterson.) None of the parties have spoken out on the cancellation (unless you count this cryptic "Sometimes change is better" tweet on Thursday from Drew.)

Corinne, who served as a producer, has also not addressed the cancellation, but recently shared fond words about working on the show. In a recent chat with PopCulture.com's own Victoria Moghaddami, which you can watch at the top of this article, Corinne dished on how well she and her dad worked together.

"I was his boss and it was fun to have the tables turned," she said. "But my dad and I, we really creatively just click and understand each other. And the great thing, like I said about my dad, not even just to tell us, he really believes in me and my little sister, and so he fully trusted me with a lot of big decisions and would defer to me. It was like, 'If Corinne said it, I'll do it.' And I was like, 'Wow.' So that's key, dads, just do whatever your daughters say."

All episodes of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! are currently streaming on Netflix. This notably the second freshman comedy Netflix has canceled in recent memory, with Katherine Ryan's The Duchess also being axed despite sizeable streaming numbers.