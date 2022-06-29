Cameron Diaz to 'Un-Retire' for Movie With Major Streaming Service

Cameron Diaz is back. After not starring in a movie since 2014, the 49-year-year-old actress is coming out of retirement to appear in a new film with Jamie Foxx. The movie will be titled Back in Action and will stream on Netflix. Foxx announced Diaz's return on social media where he posted audio of him talking to Diaz and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — who also just came out of retirement.

"I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful and unretiring," Brady told Diaz. The last film Diaz starred in was the 2014 musical Annie with Foxx. The duo also appeared in the 1999 football film Any Given Sunday. In 2019, Diaz did appear in Charlie's Angels with an uncredited cameo still. After Annie, Diaz decided to take a break from acting. During her time away, she married musician Benji Madden and had a daughter via surrogate.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

In 2018, Diaz spoke to Gwenyth Paltrow about why she retired from acting."It's a strange thing to say. I know a lot of people won't understand it," she told Paltrow, via Vanity Fair. "But it's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there. I'm sensitive to some energies and not others, but I do get the overwhelming energy of the attention being put towards me. I stopped, I really looked at my life, and I saw what I had been [missing]."

Diaz went on to say that being a movie star made her a product in her own life."When you're making a movie, it's a perfect excuse. They own you," she said. "You're there for 12 hours a day. For months on end, you have no time for anything else. I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people and they took it."

Diaz appeared in notable films such as The Mask, She's the One, There's Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Charlie's Angles, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Gangs of New York and The Holiday. Back in Action will begin filming later this year.