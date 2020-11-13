'Darkwing Duck' Reboot in Development at Disney Plus

✖

Disney is reportedly developing a reboot of Darkwing Duck, the classic early 1990s animated series, for the Disney+ streaming platform. The project will include Seth Rogen as an executive producer, although no writer is attached to the project, reports Variety. Disney has not commented.

The new series will be executive produced by Rogen and his frequent collaborator, Evan Goldberg, along with James Weaver and Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures. McAtee is overseeing the new series. If the project is ordered to series, it will be the latest Disney+ reboot of a beloved property, following in the footsteps of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Disney is also developing a sequel series to Willow and a reboot of Doogie Howser M.D. with a female lead.

The original Darkwing Duck series aired for three seasons and 91 episodes between 1991 and 1992. The show first aired on The Disney Channel and ABC, and was created by Tad Stones. Jim Cummings voiced the titular Darkwing Duck, a duck superhero who fights crime and tries to live an ordinary life as Drake Mallard. He also runs into trouble with his sidekick, the pilot Launchpad McQuack, and often gets help from his adopted daughter, Gosalyn.

Darkwing Duck has deep connections to another beloved Disney Duck series, DuckTales, as Launchpad appears in both shows. Launchpad is also featured in the recent DuckTales reboot, which reintroduced Darkwing Duck in Season 2 as a fictional superhero. Mallard was introduced as a Darkwing Duck fan who begins fighting crime as the character. Gosalyn also joined the DuckTales cast in Season 3. The original DuckTales, the DuckTales reboot, and the original Darkwing Duck are all available to stream on Disney+ now.

With Disney+ celebrating its first anniversary this month, Disney has started development on more fresh projects as they hope to finally have another must-see show to join The Mandalorian. That show might just be Marvel Studios' WandaVision, its first series for the streaming platform. Fans had hoped it would be released before the end of 2020, but Disney confirmed earlier this week that it will now start on Jan. 15, 2021. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, their characters from the Marvel movies. The show sees the two living a seemingly normal suburban life until they realize something is going very wrong.