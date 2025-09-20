‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 3 Fate Revealed at Disney+

The story of Daredevil is continuing.

TVLine confirms that Disney+ has renewed Daredevil: Born Again for Season 3.

News of the renewal comes after conflicting reports surrounding the revival’s future beyond Season 2, which is set to premiere in 2026. Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, told IGN earlier this week that Daredevil is “greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year.”

In August, star Charlie Cox shared details about the second season at GalaxyCon but used the phrase “final season,” sending fans into a frenzy. Vincent D’Onofrio later cleared the air, saying that the show had not been canceled and that it’s “very likely” Season 3 would be happening, but it was simply too early to tell. Now that Season 3 has been confirmed, fans of the Marvel series can finally take a breather.

Per Disney, in Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

The ensemble cast also includes Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead serve as executive producers.

Disney and Marvel officially ordered Daredevil: Born Again to series in 2022, four years after Daredevil’s third and final season dropped on Netflix. While Season 1 was set to have 18 episodes, it was later announced that those 18 would be split into two seasons, consisting of nine episodes each. Born Again premiered on Disney+ last March.

As of now, an exact premiere date for Season 2 has not been revealed, but it will be sometime in March 2026. If Season 3 follows the same pattern, fans may be able to look forward to it in March 2027, but it might be a little too early to predict the release. For now, the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, along with all three seasons of Daredevil, are streaming on Disney+.