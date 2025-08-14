‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Stars Speak On Chances Of A Third Season

Two Daredevil: Born Again stars have conflicted each other’s statements on reports of future seasons.

Born Again, a Disney+ reboot of Netflix’s 2015 Daredevil series, properly brings the Man Without Fear into the MCU fold. It premiered in March this year, and garnered decent reviews.

Originally, the series was only greenlit for one season of 18 episodes, which was later split into two seasons of nine episodes that were filmed back to back.

While recently speaking at GalaxyCon, series star Charlie Cox (who plays Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil) spoke on the next season, which is set to premiere in March 2026.

“I know that there have been leaked set photos. So, the one that we just finished with in Season 2 of Born Again, I think is my favorite, for a couple of reasons,” Cox said. “One, because it is bad-ass, but also because every suit that we’ve had so far, in some way, is represented in the comics.”

Then Cox made a statement that sent shockwaves around the Daredevil fandom.

“But there’s a particular, something that we do in this final season, that doesn’t exist in the comics. So, it is unique to our show,” Cox said.

Of course, online outcry was swift and vocal about the words “final season,” prompting actor Vincent D’Onofrio (who plays series villain Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin) to provide his own statement.

“So dramatic,” he said on Twitter/X while quoting an article that declares Marvel ‘has ruined and cancelled another beloved superhero property.’ “This is article is not the correct info… there is a very good chance we will have a third [season]. It’s just too early to tell. But it’s very likely. Regardless of what this article says.”

In a follow-up post, he said he and Cox have already discussed plans for the show’s future.

“I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so its a bit confusing. But Charlie and I have discussed and we both agree there’s a very good chance for a third season,” D’Onofrio continued.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere in March 2026 on Disney+.