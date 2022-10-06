'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show' Exclusive Clip: D'Arcy Carden Guest Stars as Delivery Dolores' Dancing Partner in Apple TV+ Children's Show

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, Apple TV+'s hit children's show starring Jack McBrayer, is coming back for its second season, and we have an exclusive sneak peek clip. In the heartwarming scene, Jack is looking around for Delivery Dolores, but isn't sure where she is. He asks Cooper, her son, who tells him that "she's with D'Arcy" practicing a dance they made up together.

Over on the other side of the park, Dolores and Carden (A League of Their Own, The Good Place) are dancing up a storm, busting out their moves and having a great time. Back over by the gazebo, Peyton pops up to tell Cooper that she wrote a song for him, which she plays on a kazoo while Jack plays along on his tambourine. Cooper dances along himself, taking after his mom, who's already shown that she can boogie down with the best of them. Check out the complete clip above!

Official Trailer – Hello Jack Season 2



Join Jack McBrayer and his friends as they share their compassion and creativity. New episodes of #HelloJack premiere on October 7 on Apple TV+https://t.co/5YWlr1BsJL pic.twitter.com/h7Lel3FiZt — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) September 28, 2022

In a press release, Apple TV+ says of the show: "Jack is one of Clover Grove's most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. A new season of kindness creates more incredible change."

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show is co-created and executive produced by McBrayer (30 Rock, Phineas and Ferb, Wreck-It Ralph franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood). In addition to Carden, Apple TV+ revealed that "Season 2 brings countless renowned guest stars to Clover Grove including Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), Gillian Jacobs (Community), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Joe Lo Truglio and Stephanie Beatriz. Other guests this season include Kristen Schaal (Bob's Burgers, What We Do In The Shadows), Beth Dover (Orange Is the New Black), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Emily V. Gordon (Little America), and music from OK Go.

The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group (Karma's World, Blue's Clues & You!) with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films (Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Doc McStuffins, Vampirina). Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso from 9 Story Media Group and Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore from Jax Media serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee Guy Toubes. Dr. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.

The first season of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show is currently streaming on Apple TV+. All eight episodes make for a wonderful and whimsical kids' show that delivers positive affirmation and leads by an example of compassion and gentleness. Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 7.