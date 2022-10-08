Dan Harmon Jokes About Chevy Chase's 'Community' Movie Return

Dan Harmon had some fun with Community's return for a movie on Peacock, completing the circle and ending the ritual that created the darkest timeline. One of the topics he went ahead and joked about during his New York Comic-Con appearance was Chevy Chase and a possible guest spot in the movie.

"I don't even know if it's legal for him to come back," Harmon joked. "That may be out of my hands. There may something I sign for with an insurance company."

Dan Harmon on whether Chevy Chase will return for the #Community movie: "I don't even know if it's legal for him to come back." https://t.co/fMXIrHEh47 pic.twitter.com/tk5vhWor8q — Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2022

The show originally debuted back in 2009 on NBC, quickly becoming a beloved part of the network's Thursday lineup alongside shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock and others. The roller coaster it followed throughout its run has seen Harmon fired from the show, and brought back after a lost season before finally ushering the show over to Yahoo Screen for season six. The show also managed to both help establish and apparently kill the streaming service.

That period covers the six seasons portion of the show's mantra that fans glommed onto after its arrival in an early episode of the series. "Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner said when the film was announced. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

While the show likely won't have chase back, another departed cast member will likely make a return according to Harmon. "I think that [Donald Glover] is coming, based on word of mouth, but it's just the deal isn't official or wasn't official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald," Harmon revealed. "So I believe he is coming back. I think if there's names missing from a list, it's because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it's OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that's not on a list, it's just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out."

Chase is still a long shot for any return, except maybe a quick cameo or separate appearance away from the main cast. The SNL alum allegedly made racial comments on set toward Glover and became a contentious member of the cast, almost to the point that they seem to treat him like a problematic uncle you want to limit your time with.

Still, Joel McHale, Ducktales star Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong will all return officially. Chase, Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown are the question marks from the main cast, but as Harmon said, it should only be a matter of time to make everything official.