'Community' Star Yvette Nicole Brown Shares Update on Forthcoming Movie

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown recently shared an update on the forthcoming movie, saying that she thinks "it's coming. Brown addressed the movie hopes during a recent interview with Variety, after being asked about the chances of a reunion. "We have a reunion every morning," she quipped. "We have a group text that is popping."

Brown continued, "We joke and laugh with each other randomly. You never know who is going to start it — it may be a joke somebody has or it may be some fan art somebody got — but we always check in with each other daily." The actress then addressed "the movie" chatter that has been swirling for years at this point. "I think it’s coming," she said. "I don’t know when, [but] I know we all want to do it and that’s half the battle."

Recently, Brown's Community co-star Joel McHale spoke with PopCulture about the chances of the film finally manifesting, and he implied that it was still a possibility. "So, if you had asked me a year ago, I would have lied to you and said, 'Oh, maybe.' But in the back of my mind, I was like, 'I don’t know how that’s going to happen.' But I wasn’t going to ever say no," McHale said.

McHale went on to say, "But I will say after the table read we did last — boy, it’s almost a year ago, April or May — that was the first time when I was like, 'Oh, I think this might happen.' And Donald [Glover] said in the interview, he would do it, and it just comes down to coming up with $100 million. […] Because I could use $100 million, and then we could make it."

Ultimately, however, McHale clarifies that series creator Dan Harmon will have the final say on whether or the film ever happens. "Dan cryptically said on the internet, 'Stay tuned' and so, when you hear the guy that invented it, the guy that created the show say that, [...] as opposed to a bonehead like me going, like, ‘It’s happening?'" he said. "He’s way more trustworthy than I am on that stuff."

While the project could still be some time off, fans have plenty of opportunities to check out what both Brown and McHale are up to lately. Brown is currently hosting The Big Fib, a family-friendly game show on Disney+. McHale will next turn up on Crime Scene Kitchen, a cooking-based reality competition series that premiers in May on Fox.