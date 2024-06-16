Bonnaroo Performances 'Suspended' Over Concerning Weather

Bonnaroo has abruptly paused all ongoing performances due to thunderstorms in the area near the Manchester, Tennessee, festival. It is unclear when the festival will resume performances and how its schedule will be affected. The amount of people still on festival grounds is unclear, but the Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated more than 65,000 people would attend the event.

"Due to lightning in the area, performances have been suspended," festival organizers said in a 5:40 p.m. statement. "We expect this to be a temporary delay. Please stay away from structures."

The festival performances were being streamed live on Hulu as the suspension was called. Musicians including Carly Rae Jepsen had to quickly stop the performances, as shown on the live feeds. Jepsen told the crowd she and her band intended to return to the stage. Other acts performing as the pause began included Four Tet and Amira Elfeky.

Hulu's live feed is currently showing a mix of banked video packages, b-roll and assorted backstage interviews. A graphic says, "Programming to continue shortly."

Sunday marked the final day of the 2024 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. One of the festival's most buzzed-about performances of the weekend from Chappell Roan luckily went off without a hitch on Sunday afternoon before the weather delay. However, performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Fred again..., Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Taking Back Sunday, Joey Bad@$$ and Goth Babe have yet to occur.

This is a developing story.