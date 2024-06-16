Kate Middleton is dealing with a lot less controversy over her latest photography example. Long gone are people trying to comb through photos for any inkling of what's going on behind closed doors, replaced by heartwarming family moments.

According to InTouch Weekly, the photo comes one day after Middleton made a return to the public eye amid her ongoing cancer treatment that was detected in January. Before Saturday's Trooping the Colour parade, Middleton released a statement giving an update on her progress.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she wrote. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

In the latest photo, Middleton remains behind the camera to capture a sweet moment between Prince William and his children and the seas ahead. The couple's official account also posted a photo of King Charles in honor of the holiday, something that carries plenty of emotional weight on its own due to the monarch's own cancer battle.

If anything, fans of the royals can take calm in the normalcy they seem committed to maintaining. It has been a time of change since Queen Elizabeth passed, showing just how complacency took hold during her lengthy reign.