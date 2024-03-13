'Criminal Minds' Star Paget Brewster Gives Update on 'Evolution' Season 2 Filming

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The BAU is back on the case and working harder than ever. Nearly two months after filming for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 began, series star Paget Brewster, aka BAU chief Emily Prentiss, gave fans a promising production update when she took to social media to share that the team is "working hard at Season 2."

Noting that the hit series, which currently streams exclusively on Paramount+, has "always been a scrappy little underdog show," Brewster, 55, teased that they were currently filming "next to the train tracks and a waste treatment plant." Brewster shared the update alongside a photo snapped on set showing her in her Emily Prentiss attire. The actress, who has appeared on the show since its debut on CBS in 2005, did not provide any further filming updates or details about the upcoming season, which will mark Criminal Minds' 17th season overall and second as Evolution.

We are working hard at season 2 of ⁦⁦@criminalminds⁩ ! We’ve always been a scrappy little underdog show. We’re next to the train tracks and a waste treatment plant but we are still here and we love it! Thank you for loving us back. pic.twitter.com/0SDatse1dq — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) March 13, 2024

An expansion of the original CBS series that ran from 2005 to 2020, Criminal Minds: Evolution follows "the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers [as they] come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time." Along with Brewster, the series also stars Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez. Zach Gilford joined the cast for the debut season as Elias Voit, an unsub who ran a network of serial killers.

The upcoming season, which was greenlit before the Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 finale, is set to consist of 10 episodes, it was previously confirmed. Few details about Evolution Season 2 have been revealed so far, but as the official Criminal Minds Instagram account celebrated the Paramount+ revival going back into production for Season 2, it confirmed that Gilford will return. Evolution's debut season concluded with Voit being caught and going to prison, where he got a visitor, who wasn't revealed. However, it was revealed that he had knowledge of Gold Star, the secret government project or program mentioned throughout the first season.

The next season will also continue to tackle the personal lives of the BAU team. However, notably absent from Season 2 will be Josh Stewart, who has appeared as William LaMontagne Jr., JJ's husband whom she has two sons with, since Season 2. Stewart confirmed in January that his "days of playing Will LaMontagne Jr. are over."

All 16 seasons of Criminal Minds are available to stream on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to here. Evolution Season 2, Criminal Minds' 17th season, does not have a premiere date.