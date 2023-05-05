'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 on Hold

Even though a second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution is happening, it may not premiere as soon as fans think it will since production is currently on hold. According to TVLine, due to the writers' strike, the start of production on Evolution, which was supposed to start in April and then moved to June, is now "TBD." A lot of shows are already pausing production, like Abbott Elementary, and it's likely it won't start up again until after the strike. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no end date in sight.

Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered nearly three years after Criminal Minds ended. Soon after, Evolution was given a second season, which was a good thing following the cliffhanger. While it is a disappointment that it's on hold, however a good reason, fans didn't even have to wait that long for a revival, so they can definitely wait a little bit longer for Season 2. Until the strike ends, there's no knowing when it could premiere, but luckily Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming to DVD and Blu-ray next month, so that will surely keep fans occupied.

With the way that Season 1 of Evolution ended, between the burning questions about Gold Star and who could have visited Elias. The longer wait for Season 2 will give viewers more time to theorize just what could happen and who the mystery character could possibly be. Plus, it will also give fans time to binge-watch the first 16 seasons of Criminal Minds on Paramount+. There are some advantages and disadvantages to the pause in production, so we'll just have to look on the bright side until the time comes.

The writers' strike is definitely going to be pushing some delays out for everyone, no matter how long it will take to resolve things. TV shows are going to be taking a hit, especially those that are airing through the summer and ones that would be on the fall schedule. At least there is another season in the works, so while it might be a while until we're reunited with the BAU again, the good news is that we will be reunited with the BAU at some point and get answers to those burning questions everyone has. With the way fans reacted to Evolution and its finale, the wait will surely be worth it.