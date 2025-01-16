Courteney Cox-Starring Series Finds New Streaming Home After Cancellation

Shining Vale has a new streaming home! A year after the Courteney Cox-led horror-comedy series, created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, disappeared from streaming platforms following its cancellation at Starz, Shining Vale Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream exclusively on Max, sparking renewed hope for a third season.

The series made the move to Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform earlier in January, bringing to an end a year-long streaming absence. Originally premiering in March 2022, with Season 2 dropping in October 2023, Shining Vale was canceled by Starz after just two seasons. Confirming the cancellation at the time, a network representative explained to TVLine that “Shining Vale did not find a large enough audience for us to continue.” Following its cancellation, the series was also removed from the Starz platform, making it virtually impossible to stream.

The series starred Cox as Patricia “Pat” Phelps, a former “wild child” who became famous through writing a raunchy female empowerment novel. After she is caught cheating on her husband, her dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town, where they move into a large, old house where terrible atrocities have taken place. But nobody suspects anything odd except for Pat, “who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same,” the official synopsis reads.

Now once again streaming, Shining Vale is proving to be a hit. According to Deadline, the series rose to become the most-popular show streaming on Max within its first 24 hours on the platform. Although the show no longer ranks in Max’s Top 10 – according to FlixPatrol data, it ranked No. 7 on HBO in the U.S. as of Jan. 14 – fans are hoping the move to Max, and its success on the platform, could breathe new life into the show.

Commenting on Warner Bros. TV’s post announcing the Shining Vale streaming news, one person asked, “Does this mean there’s going to be another season soon or just reruns?” Somebody else echoed the question, writing, “Does this mean it will give it a third season.” A third person said they “need 1 more season” as they added the hashtag “shiningvaleseason3.”

While it remains to be seen if a third season will ever come to fruition, Astrof told Variety after the show’s cancellation that at the time Starz axed the series, he had been “working on writing Season 3 up until I heard the news last week… I’m hoping another streamer picks the show up as we still have lots of story to tell — and Season 3 has already been partially written.”