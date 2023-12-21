Courteney Cox Suffers Big Career Setback

Courteney Cox's latest project has been axed. Shining Vale, the Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan-created horror-comedy series, has been canceled at Starz after just two seasons, Astrof confirmed in a social media post Wednesday.

Premiering in March 2022, with Season 2 arriving in October 2023, it seems that Shining Vale failed to secure a strong enough audience to warrant a third season renewal. In a statement to TVLine, a network representative explained, "Starz has made the difficult decision to not renew Shining Vale for Season 3. Unfortunately Shining Vale did not find a large enough audience for us to continue, but we hope to have the opportunity to partner with Courteney Cox, Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan in the future." In addition to its cancellation, Shining Vale will be removed from the streaming service at the end of the year.

This show gave me unrelenting joy to work on. Not a single bad day. Please watch the #starz (turns out, Limited) series #shiningvale before 12/31. #wearephelps pic.twitter.com/6gyWiStLx6 — jeff astrof (@jeffastrof) December 20, 2023

Shining Vale centers around a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town after Cox's Pat Phelps, a former "wild child," is caught cheating on her husband. In an effort to save their marriage, they move their family to a large, old house where terrible atrocities have taken place in Shining Vale. Pat is the only one to perceive something off about the home. Along with Cox, the show also starred Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Merrin Dungey and Mira Sorvino.

"Given all the real heart-breaking news going on in the world right now, it would be inappropriate for me to say I'm heartbroken about Starz not picking up Shining Vale for a Season 3," Astrof said in a statement shared with Variety. "However, I have no problem saying I am crushed and deeply saddened by the news. For the actors, it has been a year since we wrapped, but I have been working on writing Season 3 up until I heard the news last week."

Astrof thanked the cast and crew, as well as co-creator Horgan and "all the incredible female writers and directors who have helped create the unique tone of the show." He concluded the statement, "Okay, maybe I am heartbroken – dammit," before offering a glimmer of hope, sharing, "Of course, I'm hoping another streamer picks the show up as we still have lots of story to tell – and Season 3 has already been partially written. In any case, I am beyond grateful to have been able to tell the saga of the Phelps for the past two seasons."