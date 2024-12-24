Everything Coming to Max in January 2025

After spending the past year stocking its library with hundreds of new additions, Max is getting ready to mark the new year with a slate. With the clock ticking down to 2025, the streamer has released the complete list of TV shows, movies, and Max originals joining its streaming library in January 2025.

The new year will be a big one for movie fans. Max will kick off the month with the arrival of fan-favorite films like Act of Valor, Crazy Rich Asians, Eat Pray Love, Fast & Furious, Mad Max, Mrs. Doubtfire, Sex and the City 2, and Steel Magnolias. Later in the month, the streamer will drop several recent A24 films, including The Front Room, Look Into My Eyes, and A Different Man. On the series front, January will mark the return of hit animated series Harley Quinn, back for its fifth season, while the new medical drama The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle as an attending at a Pittsburgh trauma center emergency room, will premiere. Next month will also bring the new Max original film Sons of Ecstasy and the three-episode miniseries An Update on Our Family, about YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

Jan. 1

5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)

A Star is Born (1937)

Act of Valor

All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)

All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6

All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle: Creation

Balls Out

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Killing Joke

Best Of Enemies

Bitter Creek

Black Gold

Blue Velvet

Buffaloed

Calamity Jane

Call Me by Your Name

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cow Country

Crazy Rich Asians

Desperately Seeking Susan

Destination Tokyo

Diggers

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Each Dawn I Die

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious (2009)

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life

Free Birds

Green Lantern

Heaven Help Us

HGTV Dream Home 2025

Home Again

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

House at the End of the Street

I Am Love

Injustice

Iris

It Follows

It: Chapter Two

Jason Bourne

Johnny Angel

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Kept Husbands

Kicks

Lemon

Mad Max

Matilda (1986)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Morgan (2016)

Mortdecai

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Favorite Wife

Mystic Pizza

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Night and Day

Nocturne

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Paddington

Rebel Without a Cause

Red Light

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1

Room for One More

School Life

Sex and the City 2

Shining Vale, Season 1

Shining Vale, Season 2

Showing Up

Silver Linings Playbook

St. Vincent

Steel Magnolias

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Sully

Supergirl (1984)

Superman & Lois, Season 4

Tangerine

Task Force

Teen Wolf (1985)

Tennessee Johnson

The Accountant

The Addams Family 2 (2016)

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Big Year

The Birth of a Nation (2016)

The Boondock Saints

The Cable Guy

The Conjuring 2

The Craft (1996)

The Curse of La Llorona

The Imitation Game

The Leopard Man

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

The Mouthpiece

The Narrow Margin

The Prince and the Pauper

The Prisoner of Zenda

The Purge: Election Year

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Usual Suspects

The Whistlers

The Wrong Man

Volunteers

Warcraft

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger

Wild Boys of the Road

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woman in Gold

World Without End

Jan. 2

Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)

My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)

The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)

Jan. 3

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)

The Front Room (A24)

Jan. 4

Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)

Jan. 5

Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)

Mecum Top 10, Season 10

Totally Spies, Season 7A

Jan. 6

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)

Jan. 7

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)

Jan. 8

7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)

Jan. 9

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)

Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)

The Pitt, Season 1 (Max Original)

Jan. 10

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)

Black Butterfly

Holla

Look Into My Eyes (A24)

Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)

Jan. 11

Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204

The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)

Jan. 12

Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)

Jan. 13

Barney’s World, Season 1B

Jan. 14

Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)

Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)

The Curious Case of…, Season 1 (ID)

The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)

Jan. 15

An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)

Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)

Marshall

Uncharted

Jan. 16

Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail

Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)

Harley Quinn, Season 5 (Max Original)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)

Jan. 17

A Different Man (A24)

Better Off Dead (1985)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Jan. 21

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)

Jan. 22

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

Jan. 23

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)

Jan. 24

Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)

Jan. 25

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Jan. 27

Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)

Jan. 28

Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)

Jan. 29

The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)

Jan. 30

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)

The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)

Jan. 31

Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)

The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)