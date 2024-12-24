Everything Coming to Max in January 2025

After spending the past year stocking its library with hundreds of new additions, Max is getting ready to mark the new year with a slate. With the clock ticking down to 2025, the streamer has released the complete list of TV shows, movies, and Max originals joining its streaming library in January 2025.
The new year will be a big one for movie fans. Max will kick off the month with the arrival of fan-favorite films like Act of Valor, Crazy Rich Asians, Eat Pray Love, Fast & Furious, Mad Max, Mrs. Doubtfire, Sex and the City 2, and Steel Magnolias. Later in the month, the streamer will drop several recent A24 films, including The Front Room, Look Into My Eyes, and A Different Man. On the series front, January will mark the return of hit animated series Harley Quinn, back for its fifth season, while the new medical drama The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle as an attending at a Pittsburgh trauma center emergency room, will premiere. Next month will also bring the new Max original film Sons of Ecstasy and the three-episode miniseries An Update on Our Family, about YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer.
Videos by PopCulture.com
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
Jan. 1
5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)
A Star is Born (1937)
Act of Valor
All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)
All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6
All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
Balls Out
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: The Killing Joke
Best Of Enemies
Bitter Creek
Black Gold
Blue Velvet
Buffaloed
Calamity Jane
Call Me by Your Name
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cow Country
Crazy Rich Asians
Desperately Seeking Susan
Destination Tokyo
Diggers
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Each Dawn I Die
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious (2009)
Floyd Norman: An Animated Life
Free Birds
Green Lantern
Heaven Help Us
HGTV Dream Home 2025
Home Again
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
House at the End of the Street
I Am Love
Injustice
Iris
It Follows
It: Chapter Two
Jason Bourne
Johnny Angel
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Kept Husbands
Kicks
Lemon
Mad Max
Matilda (1986)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Morgan (2016)
Mortdecai
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Favorite Wife
Mystic Pizza
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Night and Day
Nocturne
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Paddington
Rebel Without a Cause
Red Light
Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1
Room for One More
School Life
Sex and the City 2
Shining Vale, Season 1
Shining Vale, Season 2
Showing Up
Silver Linings Playbook
St. Vincent
Steel Magnolias
Stephen King’s It (1990)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Sully
Supergirl (1984)
Superman & Lois, Season 4
Tangerine
Task Force
Teen Wolf (1985)
Tennessee Johnson
The Accountant
The Addams Family 2 (2016)
The Adventures of Robin Hood
The Big Year
The Birth of a Nation (2016)
The Boondock Saints
The Cable Guy
The Conjuring 2
The Craft (1996)
The Curse of La Llorona
The Imitation Game
The Leopard Man
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
The Mouthpiece
The Narrow Margin
The Prince and the Pauper
The Prisoner of Zenda
The Purge: Election Year
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Usual Suspects
The Whistlers
The Wrong Man
Volunteers
Warcraft
Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)
Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger
Wild Boys of the Road
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woman in Gold
World Without End
Jan. 2
Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)
Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)
My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)
The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)
Jan. 3
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)
The Front Room (A24)
Jan. 4
Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)
Jan. 5
Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)
Mecum Top 10, Season 10
Totally Spies, Season 7A
Jan. 6
Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)
Jan. 7
Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)
How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)
Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)
The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)
Jan. 8
7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)
Jan. 9
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)
Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)
The Pitt, Season 1 (Max Original)
Jan. 10
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)
Black Butterfly
Holla
Look Into My Eyes (A24)
Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)
Jan. 11
Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204
The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)
Jan. 12
Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)
Jan. 13
Barney’s World, Season 1B
Jan. 14
Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)
Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)
The Curious Case of…, Season 1 (ID)
The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)
Jan. 15
An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)
Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)
Marshall
Uncharted
Jan. 16
Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail
Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)
Harley Quinn, Season 5 (Max Original)
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)
My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)
Jan. 17
A Different Man (A24)
Better Off Dead (1985)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Jan. 21
Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)
Jan. 22
Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)
Jan. 23
C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)
Jan. 24
Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)
Jan. 25
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
Jan. 27
Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)
Jan. 28
Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)
Jan. 29
The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)
Jan. 30
Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)
The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)
Jan. 31
Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)
The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)