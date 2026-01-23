Colin Jost Confirmed to Return as ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Host Following Move to Netflix

Get your buzzers ready, because Colin Jost is officially coming back to Pop Culture Jeopardy!

The Saturday Night Live star is returning to host the second season of the Jeopardy! spinoff, which will be moving to Netflix after Season 1 premiered on Prime Video.

“Did you miss us? A new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! is coming to @netflix in 2026,” posted the official show account on Instagram along with a photo of Jost. The series, which premiered in December 2024 on Prime, was renewed for Season 2 in October. It was also announced that it would be on Netflix. At the time, it was unknown if Jost would return as host, so fans will be able to rest easy knowing that the Weekend Update anchor will indeed be back.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! captivated an audience with its fun and energetic gameplay, building on the beloved franchise and offering fans an opportunity to test their zeitgeist knowledge,” Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures TV, said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the exemplary team at Netflix to bring more episodes to our passionate and loyal viewers.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that “combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture,” per the official logline. “Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights.”

As of now, a premiere date for Pop Culture Jeopardy! Season 2 has not been announced, but fans will be able to look forward to new episodes in the near future. Whether or not Season 1 will make the move to Netflix as well is unknown, but in the meantime, it can be streamed on Prime Video. Additional information on the second season should be announced in the coming months. The wait will be worth it as more people will be able to test their pop culture knowledge, whether on the show as a team or at home solo.