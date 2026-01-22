Colin Jost Reacts to Wife Scarlett Johansson Losing Her Title as Hollywood’s Highest-Grossing Star

Following the news that Zoe Saldaña has dethroned his wife Scarlett Johansson as Hollywood’s highest-grossing, Colin Jost weighed in on the situation.

During the latest Weekend Update on SNL, Jost shared the news with a hilarious twist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Zoe Saldaña—who stars in the new Avatar movie—has surpassed Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing actress of all time,” he declared. “Okay, well, let’s see what happens if you include the box office from Scarlett’s husband’s movies.”

Play video

Jost confirmed that his wife’s earnings, which were $15.4 billion, dropped to $15.1 billion. As the SNL crowd cracked up laughing at the news, he asked while giggling, “It went down?”

Along with his longtime SNL gig, Jost has previously appeared in various films, including How to Be Single, Coming 2 America, and The Bad Guys 2. He also appeared in Fly Me to the Moon with Johansson.

During a 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jost spoke about the contributions he makes in his and Johansson’s relationship.

“When you think about it, combined, me and her are probably one of the top couples at the box office. Ever,” he declared. “She’s probably doing a little more of that lifting, but combined, you know what I mean. That could be a huge record too.”

He jokingly pointed out, “I basically only do number-one movies.”

Johansson and Jost have been married since 2020 and share a son, Cosmo. Johansson also has a daughter, Rose, with her ex, Romain Dauriac.