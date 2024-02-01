'Colin From Accounts' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

Colin from Accounts is not going away any time soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ has renewed the Australian rom-com for a second season. Starring and created by Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, the series centers on two singles brought together by a car accident and an injured dog whom they name Colin.

The series initially premiered on Australian streaming service Binge in 2022 and was renewed last August. The first season only started streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. last November, but fans didn't have to wait nearly as long to find out whether or not a second season would happen. The renewal is not so surprising, as it's currently sitting with a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is Certified Fresh. In a joint statement, Brammall and Dyer expressed their excitement over the renewal, saying, "We're super excited that Paramount+ has the good taste and exquisite judgment to renew us for another season."

"Colin from Accounts quickly won over audiences with its quirky, relatable storylines and lovable characters," Jeff Grossman, Executive VP of Programming at Paramount+, said. "Patrick and Harriet are crafting another phenomenal season, and we can't wait to share what is next for Ashley, Gordon, and Colin."

Colin from Accounts is only one of the few Paramount+ shows to actually get a renewal in the midst of many cancellations. While it may have helped that the series was already renewed in Australia, it's still nice to know that it's coming back. The renewal comes on the heels of Wolf Pack's cancellation, nearly a year after its Season 1 finale dropped. As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 of Colin from Accounts has yet to be revealed, but hopefully, it won't be too much longer until more details are released.

Along with Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, and Tai Hara star in Colin from Accounts. The comedy won three Logie Awards, which is awarded for excellence in Australian television. It was also nominated for Best TV Series at the Venice TV Awards. It's likely the success will continue for the second season, but fans will just have to wait and see what Ashley, Gordon, and, of course, Colin will be getting themselves into. For now, they can rewatch all eight episodes of the first season now on Paramount+.