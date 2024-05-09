Disney+ and Max Announce New Streaming Bundle With Hulu

Framed as 'the best value in entertainment,' the bundle will be available this summer in the U.S.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up for a massive streaming bundle. The two companies announced Wednesday plans for a cross-studio bundle that combines Disney+, Hulu and Max. A cost for the new streaming bundle, as well as a launch date, will be revealed at a later date, the companies said.

The bundle will be available on both an ad-free and ad-supported basis and will be available to purchase on any of the three streaming platform's websites. The bundle, which will bring new competition to rivals like Netflix, is being framed as "the best value in entertainment" that will offer subscribers "an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment."

Disney+ is home to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Hulu, which is part of the Disney Entertainment segment, provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, as well as Hulu Originals, with Hulu + Live TV subscribers having access to more than 95 live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks. Max, meanwhile, offers HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, Harry Potter, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment, said. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery, added: "This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry."

Disney currently offers Disney+ and Hulu bundle as well as a Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle, and both companies also offer their streaming services through third parties, like Verizon. Hulu, meanwhile, has agreements to sell add-on subscriptions for Max and Paramount+ With Showtime. News of the Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle follows February's announcement of a new sports service that will combine offerings from ESPN, Warner Bros., and Fox.