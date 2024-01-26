Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2024
'Halo' Season 2, 'A Bloody Lucky Day' and more are coming to Paramount+ in February.
February is just around the corner, and Paramount+ is gearing up for another month of streaming. As the streamer releases the final additions from its January content list, it is giving fans plenty to be excited for, releasing the complete list of originals, TV shows, and movies arriving to Paramount+ in February 2024.
Next month will see the premiere of several new originals, including the new South Korean thriller series A Bloody Lucky Day, the animated fantasy feature The Tiger's Apprentice, and the return of Halo, the sci-fi series based on the video game of the same name. Meanwhile, Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to everything from Kokomo City to the Oscar-nominated film Past Lives. February will also see several network shows returning to the air in the middle of the month, including Young Sheldon, Fire Country, and NCIS, with new shows such as Tracker and Elsbeth also premiering. Other February highlights at Paramount+ include the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah, which will stream live on the platform on Feb. 4, and Super Bowl LVIII.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in February 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Feb. 1
12 Years a Slave
23 Walks
A River Runs Through It*
A Thousand Words*
A Walk on the Moon
Agent Revelation
Alfie (1966)
Alfie (2004)
All Styles
American Hangman
An Unfinished Life
Animal Kingdom
Another Kind of Wedding
Arrivederci, Baby!
Barefoot in the Park
Bangkok Dangerous*
Beastly
Beautiful Girls
Benefit of the Doubt
Birthday Girl
Bounce
Bound
Boys and Girls
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Brown Girl Begins
Captive
Carolina
Case 39
Chicago
Chocolate City
Clue
Cold Brook
Cold in July*
Colewell
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind*
Daniel*
Dead Water
Dirty Dancing*
Dirty Pretty Things*
Don't Look Now*
Downeast
Drillbit Taylor*
Echo in the Canyon
Ella Enchanted
Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)
Enduring Love
Enough Said*
Extraordinary Measures
Fade to Black
Fancy Pants
Foxfire
Freedom Writers
Freedom's Path
French Postcards
Fresh
Friedkin Uncut
Friends with Benefits
Fully Realized Humans
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Game 6
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
God's Pocket*
Hamlet (2004)
Hands Up
Harlem Nights
Harold and Maude
Hell or High Water
Hellion*
Home for the Holidays
Hoop Dreams
In & Out
It Started In Naples
International Falls
Interview With the Vampire
Italian for Beginners
Jersey Girl
Just a Kiss
KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible*
Kinky Boots (2006)
Labor Day
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Like Water for Chocolate
Lincoln
Love Jones
Love Spreads
Love Story
Lucky Them*
Magnolia
Maid in Manhattan
Malena
Margot at the Wedding
Mindhunters*
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
Murder On The Orient Express* (1974)
Muriel's Wedding
Night Falls On Manhattan*
No Country for Old Men
No Strings Attached
Once Upon A Time In The West*
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook*
Perfect Sense
Phil
Premature*
Project Ithaca
Red Tails
Rhapsody of Love
Risky Business
Roman Holiday
Romeo and Juliet*
Run with the Hunted
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Savage
Save the Last Dance
Shaft (2000)
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Sidewalks of New York
Sirens
Slow Burn*
Sound of Violence
Sunset Boulevard
Superpower*
Superstar
Swingers
The Appearance
The Cider House Rules
The Fighting Temptations
The First Nudie Musical
The Get Together
The Good Girl*
The Great Gatsby (1974)
The Harder They Come
The Help
The Honeymooners
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Ledge
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Long Shadow
The Love Guru
The Loved Ones
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Ramen Girl
The Romantics
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sunlit Night
The Weather Man
The Wrong Todd
Tigerland
Tone-Deaf
Trading Places
True Grit (1969)
Urban Cowboy
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity*
Walkaway Joe
We Own the Night
We Were Soldiers
What Breaks the Ice*
What Women Want
When a Stranger Calls
When We Were Kings
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Why Stop Now
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet*
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Wish You Were Here
Your Sister's Sister
Zodiac
Feb. 7 - Feb. 18
Feb. 7
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Behind The Music (Season 2)
Danger Force (Season 2)
Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)
MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3
The Love Experiment (Season 1)
Feb. 9
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)**
Feb. 10
Pixie*
Feb. 11
Tracker (Season 1)**
The Last Voyage of the Demeter*
Feb. 12
Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)**
NCIS (Season 21)**
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)**
The Neighborhood (Season 6)**
Feb. 13
FBI (Season 6)**
FBI: International (Season 3)**
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)**
Feb. 14
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)
Feb. 15
Ghosts (Season 3)**
So Help Me Todd (Season 2)**
Young Sheldon (Season 7)**
Feb. 16
100 Days to Indy (Season 1)
Blue Bloods (Season 14)**
Fire Country (Season 2)**
S.W.A.T. (Season 7)**
Feb. 18
CSI: Vegas (Season 3)**
The Equalizer (Season 4)**
Feb. 21 - Feb. 29
Feb. 21
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
Feb. 23
End of Watch*
Feb. 28
Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19)
Survivor (Season 46)**
Feb. 29
Elsbeth (Season 1)**
Sports
Feb. 2
AFC Asian Cup Quarterfinals
NCAA Men's Basketball – Wichita State @ Memphis*
Feb. 3
AFC Asian Cup Quarterfinals
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Feb. 4
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Purdue @ Wisconsin*
Serie A – Inter vs. Juventus
Feb. 6
AFC Asian Cup Semifinals
Feb. 7
AFC Asian Cup Semifinals
Feb. 8
NFL Honors*
Feb. 9
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2024*
Feb. 10
Serie A – Roma vs. Inter
NCAA Men's Basketball – Illinois@ Michigan State*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Gonzaga @ Kentucky*
The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary*
AFC Asian Cup Final
Feb. 11
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever*
Super Bowl LVIII
Feb. 13
UEFA Champions League – Copenhagen vs. Manchester City
UEFA Champions League – RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid
Feb. 14
UEFA Champions League – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Sociedad
UEFA Champions League – Lazio vs. Bayern Munich
Feb. 15
UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
Feb. 16
Barclays Women's Super League – Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Feb. 17
NCAA Men's Basketball – Texas @ Houston*
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Feb. 18
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Professional Bull Riders – Los Angeles*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Purdue @ Ohio State*
Feb. 20
Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women's National Team vs. TBD
UEFA Champions League – Inter vs. Atlético Madrid
UEFA Champions League – PSV vs. Borussia Dortmund
Feb. 21
UEFA Champions League – Napoli vs. Barcelona
UEFA Champions League – Porto vs. Arsenal
Feb. 23
Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women's National Team vs. Argentina
Feb. 24
NCAA Men's Basketball – Houston @ Baylor*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Washington @ Arizona*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky*
Feb. 25
NCAA Men's Basketball – Creighton @ St. John's*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Purdue @ Michigan*
NCAA Men's Basketball – Ohio State @ Michigan State*
Feb. 26
Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women's National Team vs. Mexico
Sports: Throughout February
Italian Serie A competition
Concacaf W Gold Cup competition
AFC Men's Asian Cup competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
UEFA Champions League competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition