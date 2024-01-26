Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2024

February is just around the corner, and Paramount+ is gearing up for another month of streaming. As the streamer releases the final additions from its January content list, it is giving fans plenty to be excited for, releasing the complete list of originals, TV shows, and movies arriving to Paramount+ in February 2024.

Next month will see the premiere of several new originals, including the new South Korean thriller series A Bloody Lucky Day, the animated fantasy feature The Tiger's Apprentice, and the return of Halo, the sci-fi series based on the video game of the same name. Meanwhile, Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to everything from Kokomo City to the Oscar-nominated film Past Lives. February will also see several network shows returning to the air in the middle of the month, including Young Sheldon, Fire Country, and NCIS, with new shows such as Tracker and Elsbeth also premiering. Other February highlights at Paramount+ include the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah, which will stream live on the platform on Feb. 4, and Super Bowl LVIII.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in February 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).