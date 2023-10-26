Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2023
'The Curse', 'Colin from Accounts' and more are coming to Paramount+ in November.
Paramount+ subscribers will have plenty to discover next month. As the streamer makes the final additions from its October content list, it is getting ready to roll out a fresh a lineup of new TV series, movies, and originals in November 2023.
Streaming next month will be the all-new genre-bending series The Curse, starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie. The anticipated series explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child. It will be one of two new shows centered around quirky couples, with Colin from Accounts also premiering. Also joining Paramount's streaming lineup in November will be FBI True Season 4, Good Burger 2, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. November will also bring with it plenty of favorites in the film category, including Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Gladiator, Catch Me If You Can, Dreamgirls, Runaway Bride, The Big Short, The Godfather trilogy*, The Lincoln Lawyer, Chicago, and more.
Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in November 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Nov. 1
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Very Brady Sequel
Above the Rim
Aeon Flux*
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider
American Gun
Ashby
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Hawk Down
Bloodsport*
Blue Hawaii
Blue Velvet*
Boomerang*
Bounce
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Cadillac Man*
Catch Me If You Can
Chicago
Christmas Eve
City of God
Cold Mountain
Cool World*
Detective Story
Dreamgirls
Easy Come, Easy Go
Enemy at the Gates
Everyone Says I Love You*
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Four Brothers
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Grumpy Old Men
Happy Christmas
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Keeping Up with the Steins
King Creole
Kinky Boots (2005)
Kiss the Girls
Like a Boss (2020)
Long Shot
Love, Rosie
Menace II Society*
Mistletoe Ranch*
Moonlight and Valentino
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza*
No Strings Attached
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rat Race
Remember Pearl Harbor
Reservoir Dogs*
Roman Holiday
Rosie the Riveter
Roustabout
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Sands of Iwo Jima
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saving Christmas*
Saving Private Ryan
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scream 4
Scrooge (1970)
Shutter Island
Small Time Crooks*
Snake Eyes
Snoopy, Come Home
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
The Actors
The Babysitter
The Bad News Bears* (1976)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Collective*
The Color Purple
The Counselor*
The Crying Game*
The English Patient
The Godfather (Remastered)*
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*
The Heartbreak Kid
The Kite Runner*
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*
The Romantics
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Switch
The Terminal
The Town
The Traveler
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Wiz*
The Woman in Red*
The Wood
Uncommon Valor
Unfaithful*
Up In The Air
Virtuosity
Wall Street*
What Men Want
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally*
Wolves of War*
Nov. 3 - Nov. 16
Nov. 3
Let's Make a Deal Primetime**
Nov. 6
The Eternal Memory
Nov. 9
Lucky Number Slevin
Miracles Across 125th Street
Nov. 12
Assassin Club
Nov. 14
NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**
PAW Patrol (Season 8)
Pay Or Die
The Accused
Nov. 15
Basketball Wives (Season 10)
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)
Dead Shot*
The Crusades*
Nov. 16
Ghosts UK (Season 1)**
Nov. 21 - Nov. 28
Nov. 21
A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari
Alive in Bronze
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
Tattoo on My Brain
The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin
Nov. 22
Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 3)
Nov. 23
Southpaw*
Nov. 27
The Lesson*
Nov. 28
The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)
Earth Mama*
Sports
Nov. 4
Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Rutgers*
SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Georgia*
SEC on CBS – LSU @ Alabama*
Nov. 5
NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)
Rockwool Italy Sail Grand Prix*
Barclays Women's Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Nov. 7
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4
UEFA Champions League – AC Milan vs. PSG
Nov. 8
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4
UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Sevilla
Nov. 9
UEFA Europa League – Matchday 4
UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 4
Nov. 11
SEC on CBS*
2023 NWSL Championship Game*
Nov. 12
NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)
Courage in Sports: Grid Iron Greatness*
Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma
Nov. 16
Concacaf Nations League – Costa Rica vs. Panama
Nov. 17
Concacaf Nations League – Honduras vs. Mexico
Concacaf Nations League – Jamaica vs. Canada
Nov. 18
WCRA Rodeo Carolina*
SEC on CBS
Nov. 19
NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Barclays Women's Super League – Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Nov. 20
Concacaf Nations League – Costa Rica vs. Panama
Nov. 21
Concacaf Nations League – Honduras vs. Mexico
Concacaf Nations League – Jamaica vs. Canada
Nov. 23
NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
Nov. 24
Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Nebraska*
SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Arkansas*
Nov. 25
SEC on CBS*
Nov. 26
NFL ON CBS Week 12 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter
Nov. 28
UEFA Champions League – Destination Miami (Matchday 5)
UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Newcastle United
Nov. 29
UEFA Champions League – Destination Miami (Matchday 5)
UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Napoli
Sports: Throughout November
Italian Serie A competition
Concacaf Nations League qualifiers
Concacaf W Gold Cup qualifiers
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Combate Global competition
AFC Champions League competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition