Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2023

Paramount+ subscribers will have plenty to discover next month. As the streamer makes the final additions from its October content list, it is getting ready to roll out a fresh a lineup of new TV series, movies, and originals in November 2023.

Streaming next month will be the all-new genre-bending series The Curse, starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie. The anticipated series explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child. It will be one of two new shows centered around quirky couples, with Colin from Accounts also premiering. Also joining Paramount's streaming lineup in November will be FBI True Season 4, Good Burger 2, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. November will also bring with it plenty of favorites in the film category, including Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Gladiator, Catch Me If You Can, Dreamgirls, Runaway Bride, The Big Short, The Godfather trilogy*, The Lincoln Lawyer, Chicago, and more.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in November 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).