'The Godfather' Trilogy Just Hit Paramount+ — But There's a Catch

Fans of The Godfather can now watch the saga on Paramount+. Francis Ford Coppola's three legendary classic films hit the Paramount-owned streaming service on Jan. 1. However, there is a slight catch. Those who have been watching the films for decades will notice a key difference during their movie marathon. (Click here for a free trial of Paramount+.)

While you will be able to watch The Godfather and The Godfather Part II in the way you remember them, Paramount+ has opted not to license the theatrical version of The Godfather Part III this time around. Instead, it's hosting The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, the re-edited version of the movie that Coppola put together in 2020. Many view this version as a superior cut of The Godfather Part III, but you'll have to judge for yourself.

The first two Godfather films are considered some of the best movies ever made. The 1972 film was based on Mario Puzo's bestselling novel about the Corleone crime family. Marlon Brando starred as Don Vito Corleone, a performance that earned him the Best Actor Oscar. Al Pacino played his youngest son Michael, who began the saga desperate to avoid joining his father's crime family before he is pulled into it. In addition to Brando's Oscar win, the movie also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

The Godfather Part II was released in 1974 and remains one of the best sequels ever made. It runs on parallel tracks. In one thread, we see how Michael struggles to hold his family together in Las Vegas. The second thread follows the young Vito Corleone, played by Robert De Niro, from Sicily to New York City. The film dominated the 1975 Oscars, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (De Niro), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Dramatic Score.

In 1990, Coppola chose to return to the Corleone family with The Godfather Part III. The original version of the film remains divisive, but the movie still earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is not drastically different, but it is interesting to see for anyone who enjoys the first two films. One of the best parts of the film is Andy Garcia's star-making performance, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.