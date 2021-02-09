'Cobra Kai' Tops 'Bridgerton' on Nielsen Streaming List

✖

Cobra Kai continues to be a huge success for Netflix. The Nielsen streaming list for the week of Jan. 4-10 was released this week and The Karate Kid sequel series came in at No. 1. It took down Bridgerton, another Netflix series that began streaming on Christmas Day, exactly one week before the third series of Cobra Kai premiered.

Cobra Kai first launched on YouTube but made the switch to Netflix this past summer. When the move was made, it became one of Netflix's top shows and, Netflix, the announcement that Season 4 is on the way. Originally, the third season was set to start streaming on Jan. 8. However, it was pushed up to New Year's Day and fans woke up early that morning to watch the 10-episode season.

It has been reported the cast and crew have begun filming the fourth season. The majority of Cobra Kai is filmed in Atlanta, the hope is the have the fourth season out sometime this year. Fans had to wait a long time for the third season as Season 2 began streaming on YouTube in April 2019.

"We filmed it so long ago. So many people have been like, 'Is Miguel alive?' and 'What’s gonna happen?' Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk on Cobra Kai explained to PopCulture.com in January. "It's so nice to be able to finally talk about what's happening. The fans have been waiting for so long and they’ve been so awesome, especially with YouTube over to Netflix. We’re all really excited."

Fans are ready for Season 4. However, another question that comes up is when will the series end? The hope is Cobra Kai continues for a long time, but even if it doesn't, the creates have plans to continue the story.

"The hope is that these characters are in a place that could lead to more stories down the road," Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz told PopCulture in December. "We love the show Breaking Bad, for example. We love how that story concluded, but you're still living in that Breaking Bad universe. The same can be said for Cobra Kai down the road." Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. The series is a continuation of the 1984 film The Karate Kid.