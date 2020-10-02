'Cobra Kai' Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

✖

Cobra Kai fans just received great news ahead of the Season 3 premiere this winter! On Friday, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the third season, which will be released on Jan. 8, 2021. But fans also noticed that Netflix announced the series has been renewed for Season 4, and it's in the works.

Cobra Kai, a sequel to The Karate Kid movie franchise, takes place 30 years after the events of the first Karate Kid film. And like the first film, Cobra Kai follows Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence who are still bitter rivals. The third season of Cobra Kai picks up where the second season left off, which left fans having more questions than answers.

According to the official synopsis, as reported by TVLine, Season 3 "finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance."

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka play LaRusso and Lawrence in Cobra Kai and also played the characters in The Karate Kid films. Last year, Macchio and Zabka talked to PopCulture.com about their rivalry on-screen as well as their friendship once the cameras stop rolling.

"It’s been so great — Ralph and I have become good friends over the years and from the ground-up, when we first got pitched this, we've been in close contact since," Zabka told PopCulture.com. "We're both very careful and respectful of The Karate Kid and we have that shared history together.” When talking about filming Cobra Kai, Macchio took a look back at the face-off scene, which was one of his favorites.

"It was the first scene we played in 30-something years, and it just instinctively had a chemistry about it that we didn’t even know we had," Macchio said. "It’s sort of like I say, lightning has struck twice [and] it's sort of like, this project is blessed. The movie was, certainly, and so is this series." Cobra Kai began streaming in 2018 on YouTube Premium. It was moved the Netflix earlier this year.