'Cobra Kai' Officially Starts Production on Sixth and Final Season

The cast and crew from a hit Netflix series is back at work. On Monday, the streaming service released a teaser video that showed the cast of Cobra Kai talking about returning to production for the sixth and final season.

The teaser starts with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka announcing that the team is back at work. Other cast members such as Peyton List, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, and Mary Mouser showed their excitement for returning to Atlanta for filming. All the cast members said Season 6 will be the "biggest baddest season yet."

In January 2023, Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg went to Instagram to announce the sixth season will be the final one for The Karate Kid sequel series. "Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the trio wrote. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai."

In June, the cast returned for a table read for Season 6. The details of the new season have been kept under wraps, but Season 5 ended with Daniel (Macchio) defeating Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaping prison. Also, the dojos led by Daniel and Johnny (Zabka) have joined forces and could take part in the Seikai Taikai tournament, the most prestigious karate tournament in the world.

The release date for Cobra Kai Season 6 has not been announced but is expected to debut later this year.