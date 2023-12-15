'Cobra Kai' Creators Share Update on Season 6 Following 'Obliterated' Success





Cobra Kai has been renewed for a sixth and final season on Netflix, and fans are wondering when the new episodes will hit the streaming service. Deadline recently spoke to Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, and the trio was asked about the status of Season 6.

"We are in the writers' room working feverishly and we have been since the WGA strike ended," Heald said. "We are thrilled that the SAG-AFTRA strike has also ended. We are going back into production after the new year on the biggest, boldest season we've done yet."

It was recently reported that C.S. Lee has joined the cast of The Karate Kid sequel series, and he will play Master Kim Sun-Young, a character who appeared only in a flashback by Jun Chong in The Karate Kid and previously Don Lee in Cobra Kai. But when it comes to casting, fans want to know if Hilary Swank, who starred in the flim The Next Karate Kid, will make a cameo appearance.

"Anyone from the Miyagi-verse could potentially be in the final season," Schlossberg told Deadline. Cobra Kai premiered in May 2018 on YouTube. The first two seasons premiered on the streaming service before it moved the Netflix on New Year's Day 2021. The fifth season premiered on Sept. 9, 2022, nine months after Season 4 debuted. The premise of Cobra Kai is Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reigniting their rivalry from The Karate Kid. The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio and Dallas Dupree Young, with Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith.

As Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg prepare for Cobra Kai, they are also celebrating the success of their latest Netflix series Obliterated. The series is currently ranked No. 6 in the Netflix U.S. charts and has been in the top 10 since it premiered on Nov. 30. Obliterated focuses on an elite joint-special operations team hired to stop a terrorist network in Las Vegas. When they complete the mission, they party all night long only to find out the bomb they neutralized was a fake. The team has to fight through their intoxication to find the real bomb and save Vegas.

"Audiences have been craving the return of R-rated raunchy comedies," Hurwitz said about Obliterated. "Those same audiences also come out in droves year after year for explosive action movies with a high body count. Obliterated is an uncompromising merge and celebration of the two genres in a way that's never been seen before on television — cinematic, high-octane action mixed with unflinching R-rated comedy storytelling. It's a barrel of whiskey-soaked popcorn for everyone to enjoy."