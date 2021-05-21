'Cobra Kai' Star Peyton List Reveals Favorite Character on Netflix Series, Sparks Dating Rumors

✖

Does Peyton List have a new man in her life? The Cobra Kai star was answering questions from fans on TikTok this week and was asked who is her favorite character on the show. In a very soft voice with a smug smile, List said “Hawk. Hawk is my favorite character in Cobra Kai.” Hawk is played by Jacob Bertrand, and that led to fans thinking the two are dating.

"Just admit your dating him," one person wrote. Another person wrote in all caps: U GUYS ARE DATING I KNOW IT." Bertrand responded to the video by looking shocked and dropping his spoon while eating. Odds are List is having fun with her fans as she and Bertrand have known each other for years. The two have been in Disney projects together, and when List landed the role of Tory on Cobra Kai, Bertrand was excited.

"[Peyton List] had texted me and was like ‘Oh my gosh, I just read for a character on Cobra Kai,'" Bertrand said when talking about List to PopCulture.com in January. "I was like 'No way. That’s crazy.' A couple of weeks went by and one of the writers, John, came up to me, and he was like 'Hey, tell me about Peyton List. Is she cool?’ And I was like 'Nah, she sucks. She is so lame. What a loser.’ And then I was like, 'She’s really cool. Very professional, super hard working.'"

List joined the cast of Cobra Kai in Season 2 and has made a big impact. In the Season 2 finale, Tory started a big school fight, leading to Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) not being able to walk temporarily. Tory also started the big fight at the LaRusso house at the end of season 3, and it has led to List being promoted to part of the main cast for Season 4.

"I’ve been so empowered by the role. I feel like I have learned more from this project than anything else, and now I love it," List said when talking to Brook Shields for Interview Magazine. "I train all the time and I’m getting a lot better. We have an amazing stunt team who works on Stranger Things and my stunt double Janelle worked on Jumanji and all these crazy movies. She’s bada—."