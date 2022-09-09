'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Everything to Know About Netflix Series

Spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5 ahead. Cobra Kai Season 5 premiered on Netflix on Friday, and it's a fun ride just like the previous fun seasons. And as fans finish binge-watching the 10 episodes, many fans are wondering when will Season 6 air on the streaming service. We'll get that answer soon enough once the smoke clears from the Season 5 fire, but one thing that Ralph Macchio told ComicBook.com is some of the scenes that were shot for Season 5 could be used for Season 6. "Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid?" Macchip asked. "Is there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows? But we're not done as long as we're given the opportunity to really bring it in. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that. There's stuff that they wrote in Season 3 that didn't happen until Season 4 'cause there wasn't any more room in Season 3. There's stuff that was in Season 5 that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there's more to come, we hope." Here's a look at everything to know about Cobra Kai Season 6.

Release Date (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) As of this writing, the release date of Cobra Kai Season 6 is to be determined as it has not received the green light from Netflix. It's likely the show will be back for a new season, but stranger things (no pun intended) have happened when it comes to popular television programs.

Filming (Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix) This is dependent on the series being renewed for a new season. Last year, the cast a crew filmed Season 4 and Season 5. It's possible they could get back to work at the end of the month or the start or later in the fall.

Cameo Appearances (Photo: ABC/Darko Sikman) Cobra Kai has lived off of cameo appearances during its run. The biggest one that hasn't happened yet is Hilary Swank who starred in The Next Karate Kid. It's likely Swank has been asked to appear in the series, but she has been keeping busy as she starring in the new ABC series Alaska Daily.

Plot (Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix) And for Swank to appear in Cobra Kai, the plot has to make sense which can be challenging since the only connection to the cast is Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Speaking of the plot, it will be interesting who Season 6 plays out since John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back in the mix after escaping prison.

Terry Silver (Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX) With Kreese back in the mix, Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) future with the series is in question after being arrested in the Season 5 finale. If Kreese can escape prison, Silver will find a way to be back in the Valley.

Time Jump? (Photo: Netflix) The only reason this is brought up is the pregnancy of Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) this wouldn't be a major time jump, but the season could start a few months after the events of Season 5 to show Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) getting ready for the birth of his child.