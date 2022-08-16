'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Teases Intense Karate War in New Trailer

Cobra Kai returns for a fifth season on Sept. 9, and fans just got a taste of what to expect. On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer of Cobra Kai Season 5, which shows the aftermath of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang losing to Cobra Kai in the All Valley Tournament.

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town," the official synopsis states. "With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

At the end of Season 4, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) shows him with former Karate Kid Part II foe Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). The trailer shows Chozen with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), which means two former enemies of Daniel are teaming up to take down Silver. The trailer also shows Daniel and Johnny moving on from their dojos, which was part of the deal they had with Cobra Kai if they didn't win the tournament.

Another interesting part of the trailer is Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) going up against Robby (Tanner Buchanan), a fight that has been building up since the end of Season 2 when Robby kicked Miguel off the balcony at their high school, leading to Miguel being temporarily paralyzed. Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Buchanan, who has been surprised to see the love the show has received since it launched in 2018.

"We came in knowing that we wanted to create something special and we were here to do a job and we had a lot of fun and that's what we try to do every season is just come in and do it with love and have fun while we're doing it," Buchanan explained. "The fan reactions and the support that we get is just so incredible and that's a big part of it. That's why we want to come back and just try to do better and better each season and I feel like we have." Cobra Kai is the sequel series The Karate Kid movie franchise. The show recently received two Emmy nominations this year and eight overall.