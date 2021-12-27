‘Cobra Kai’ Star Tanner Buchanan Talks Robby’s ‘Big Decisions’ in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Cobra Kai Season 4 begins streaming on Netflix this Friday, and fans will find out who are the best fighters in the Valley. The focus of Season 4 is the All Valley Karate tournament, and Robby is one of the favorites to win it all. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby in Cobra Kai, and he talked about what fans can expect from his character in the fourth season.

“There’s a lot of this season,” Buchanan told PopCulture. “I think after Season 3, you kind of see that he’s probably had a little bit of… He is not the happiest with Daniel and Johnny. But this season, I feel as though Robby is hitting that age and going through those life experiences where he has to make a decision of which path he’s going to take in life and how that’s going to affect him from here on out. He has to make those big decisions.

“Ultimately, I do feel like that answer gets there by the time you reach the end of episode 10. It’s one of those things where you have to say, ‘Are people going to be happy with that? Are people going to be mad at it?’ And you really don’t know until people watch so I guess we’ll find out.”

After spending time with Miyagi-Do and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Robby has now joined Cobra Kai with John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Robby has had an interesting path since Season 1, which had led to him not trusting anybody. But him being on Cobra Kai could give him a boost to win the All Valley Tournament after coming up short against Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) last year.

“I definitely had that on my character choices of being like, ‘Yeah,’ he does have something to prove because he has kind of pushed away at this point, Daniel and Johnny,” Buchanan said. “I think we all went through as teenagers of you want to be right so bad so you have something that you have to prove and you hope you can and you hope you’re right.”

Buchanan’s portrayal of Robby is one of the big reasons But Buchanan is surprised how much the show is loved by fans. “We came in knowing that we wanted to create something special and we were here to do a job and we had a lot of fun and that’s what we try to do every season is just come in and do it with love and have fun while we’re doing it,” Buchanan stated. “The fan reactions and the support that we get is just so incredible and that’s a big part of it. That’s why we want to come back and just try to do better and better each season and I feel like we have.”