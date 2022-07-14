'Cobra Kai' Earns Multiple Emmy Nominations for Season 4





Cobra Kai has earned multiple Emmy Award nominations for its fourth season. The week, the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced and Cobra Kai is nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for Comedy or Drama Series (half-hour) and Animation for "The Rise" which is the Season 4 finale.

The series, which streams on Netflix, has earned eight Emmy Nominations in its history but has yet to earn a win. Last year, Cobra Kai earned four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. But the show lost that award to Ted Lasso, a series that has earned 20 Emmy nominations this year. The good news is if Cobra Kai doesn't win an Emmy this year, it will have another shot in 2023 as Season 5 will stream on Netflix on Sept. 9.

Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand recently spoke to The List and teased details of the upcoming season. "Oh gosh. What can I say without getting fired?" Bertrand said. "There's lots of cool fights. Johnny has probably one of the coolest story lines of any season, in my opinion. I'm really excited for people to see his story arc. It is really cool, and there is ... This is what I can say. There's a move in a fight that I had to practice for, like, two weeks because ... It's crazy kicks and it was really hard to get down. I'm excited for people see that."

Bertrand also talked about how Cobra Kai has become a huge hit for Netflix after starting on YouTube. "Xolo [Maridueña] and I used to joke about it going Netflix," he said. "He'd be like, 'Ha ha ha. Wouldn't that be hilarious?' And then it actually did. We're like, 'Oh shoot.' Over the pandemic, it started blowing up. We're like, 'Wait, what the heck is happening?' It had its core little fan group on YouTube, and the show was doing really well, but it wasn't on the scale that it is now. I don't think anyone expected that." Cobra Kai is a sequel series to The Karate Kid film franchise and stars Bertrand, Ralph Macchio, Williams Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith.