‘Cobra Kai’ Showrunner Reveals Major Update on Season 5 of Netflix Series

The fifth season of Cobra Kai could be coming much sooner than expected. On Sunday, Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz went to Twitter to announce that Season 5 of the Netflix series has wrapped. This comes as Season 4 of Cobra Kai is set to premiere on Netflix next week.

Production for Season 5 began in September, just a few months after Season 4 wrapped. The quick turnaround could have to do with the cast and crew not being together for over a year after finishing production on Season 3. Netflix might want Cobra Kai to get back to its spring release as Season 1 and Season 2 premiered on YouTube Red/Premium in May 2018 and April 2019, respectively.

After Season 2 was released, Cobra Kai to Netflix in the Summer of 2020. It led to the third season premiering on New Year’s Day this year. Season 3 was a huge hit for Netflix, and the expectations are just as high for Season 4. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Hurwitz who revealed that Season 4 is the biggest one yet.

“It’s an enormous season of our show,” Hurwitz told PopCulture. “Anyone who’s been wanting to see Johnny and Daniel share a lot of screen time because they’ve teamed up by the end of Season 3, you’re going to get your wish. You get to see what it’s like for these two guys to try to run a dojo together and teach with the opposing philosophies but in the same space. So you get that. You get the return of Terry Silver and get to dig deeper into his relationship with Kreese and find out, is he still that same insane psychopath that he was in Karate Kid 3, or has he progressed in life in certain ways?”

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will focus on the All Valley Karate Tournament. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) have joined forces to take down Cobra Kai. However, John Kreese (Martin Kove) has called up an old friend to help Cobra Kai end Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is back to help Kreese, and he will likely make a huge presence in the current story as he did in The Karate Kid Part III.