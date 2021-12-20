‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Explain Why Season 4 of Netflix Series Is ‘Explosive’ (Exclusive)

Fans of the Netflix series Cobra Kai have been waiting for the fourth season to be released since they finished binge-watching Season 3 in January. And by the looks of things, the new season of The Karate Kid sequel series is not going to disappoint. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the Cobra Kai co-creators and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, who described how big the new season will be.

“It’s an enormous season of our show,” Hurwitz told PopCulture. “Anyone who’s been wanting to see Johnny and Daniel share a lot of screen time because they’ve teamed up by the end of Season 3, you’re going to get your wish. You get to see what it’s like for these two guys to try to run a dojo together and teach with the opposing philosophies but in the same space. So you get that. You get the return of Terry Silver and get to dig deeper into his relationship with Kreese and find out, is he still that same insane psychopath that he was in Karate Kid 3, or has he progressed in life in certain ways?”

Hurwitz continued: “It’s an explosive season with a tournament that’s truly next level in Karate Kids‘ past, you’re really in the movies. It’s like you have the rooting interest as Daniel, and in Season 1 of our show your rooting interest was some of the kids, but it’s like Miguel and Robbie and a couple other kids. Now so many kids have learned karate, that we’ve been tracking over these years that you’re emotionally invested in, so different stories and it all culminates in our biggest tournament yet.”

Production of Season 4 began in February and ended in April. It was the first time the cast and crew were together since the end of 2019 when they wrapped filming Season 3. Hurwitz went on to explain what challenges they face filming the new season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re wearing masks at the time in Season 4, we were wearing face shields at all times into the mask, and as a director and as a communicator, you’re taking away some of your valuable assets when you have a smile on your face and you could put an actor at ease through that. It’s something that you know is in the arsenal, but you find other ways. And the truth of the matter is once you’re back on set and you’re doing what you love and doing what you would do in a normal day. You’re back in it, and it feels natural again. You quickly adapt. People are able to quickly adapt to things, but we had the challenges of not being able to spend FaceTime with people, both on set, or meetings were all on Zooms, instead of walking into each other’s offices for things. …But these were all things that we were up for the challenge. We had our production team and our COVID team here did an amazing job. And all of our actors were eager to get back to work, and it was a different experience, but a great one.”