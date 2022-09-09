'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Finale Reveals Fate for Terry Silver and John Kreese





Cobra Kai Season 5 Spoilers ahead. The Cobra Kai Season 5 finale is a wild ride as it features two big fights and a "stabbing." But the question is what happens to the two main villains of the Cobra Kai story Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove)?

For Silver, things go downhill quickly in the season finale. He's able to escape an attack from Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) at his home before heading to the Cobra Kai dojo to stop Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Samantha (Mary Mouser), Tory (Peyton List), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) from exposing the truth about the attack on Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser). Tory said there's a video of Silver attacking Stingray, which led to him being hospitalized. But when the group tries to upload the video and show the Cobra Kai students, they discover it's been deleted by Silver.

Tory then realizes that there's another video they can use which proves that he paid the official off at the All-Valley Tournament in Season 4. Demitri begins to upload the video to Cobra Kai's YouTube channel, but at the time, the students ambush the group, and both sides get into a big fight. With the help of Anthony (Griffin Santopietro), the uploaded video finishes in time for everyone to see that Silver is not who he says he is. Knowing that Silver has one final shot to redeem himself, he challenges Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to a fight. Daniel lost to Silver earlier in the season, but he wouldn't lose to him this time as he dominates him to end his reign of terror. At the end of the episode Silver is seen getting arrested and will likely be in prison for a very long time.

And speaking on prison, Kreese is seen getting adjusted to prison life throughout the season. But at the start of the finale, one of the most shocking things in the entire series happens as Kreese is stabbed by an inmate after trying to break up a fight. Kreese appears to be dead and is not seen or talked about throughout the episode. But at the very end, the doctor discovered the blood on Kreese is melted Jell-O, and Kreese attacks the doctor and two officers. Kreese is then seen escaping the prison, leading to a very interesting season 6 of Cobra Kai. The series has not been renewed by Netflix as of this writing.