‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4: Main Character Gets Arrested in Season Finale

Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers ahead. One of the main characters of Cobra Kai is heading to jail, and no, it’s not Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). In the Season 4 finale, we see John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) celebrating after the Cobra Kai dojo won the All Valley Karate Tournament. But as they were celebrating, the police arrive and arrest Kreese. Silver told Kreese that he is his weakness, and we find out that Silver set him up.

At the end of episode 8, Silver is seen beating up Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) so bad that he’s taken to the hospital. And in the finale, we find out that Silver told Stingray to tell police that it was Kresse that beat him up so he could join Cobra Kai once again. It is not clear how long Kresse will be in jail but this move paves way for Silver to take over Cobra Kai have multiple dojos in the valley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The interesting thing is Silver didn’t want to join Kreese and Cobra Kai when he asked him in the season premiere. But as Kreese pressed him, Silver got the itch again and became the villain he was in Silver did anything and everything he could to get Cobra Kai to the top, including stabbing his best friend in the back. And with Season 5 on the way, it looks like Silver is going to be the main antagonist as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) look to take him down.

“Well, it clicked a lot of boxes for me,” Griffith told PopCulture earlier this month when asked about reprising his role as Silver. “First of all, just going back to acting, I worked as a writer for so long, to just go back and see this character full circle has been, again, very fulfilling. And Karate Kid III, this character was the first character I ever did.

“John Avildsen took a chance on an unknown New York actor, and then to create this over-the-top archetypal villain in that movie, and to be able to address, well, what has he been up to for the last 30 years? Going back into that. So that was just a really fun journey for me, to just throw myself in. And knowing that I’m surrounded by these guys who have such a specific world and vision for this guy and a whole entire backstory mapped out for him, it was just like, wow, this is a gift.”