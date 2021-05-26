'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

✖

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy."

This has led to fans asking questions about the upcoming season, including when will a trailer be released and when will the new season start streaming on Netflix? Production on the fourth season wrapped earlier this month, and it was recently announced that it won't air until the fourth quarter of 2021. However, Josh Heald, co-creator and executive producer of Cobra Kai, recently teased what fans can expect from the new season.

"Every single person on this Zoom right now is probably as exhausted as I look, because of what we've been filming right now and what we have ahead of us for the next little while here," Heald said in a recent panel discussion called Paley Front Row Presented by Citi: Cobra Kai . "All I can say is, it was really important for us to end season three the way we did, with 'Yeah!' as a feeling, as opposed to 'Ah,' where Season 2 went.

"We want to deliver on that feeling, and we want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling," Heald continued. "We want to make sure we're delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs and fist pumps. It's the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it's even bigger. We're really, really proud of what we're making so far, and I know everybody... I can't wait for you to see what everybody's doing."

Season 3 featured some notable guest stars, including Elisabeth Shue, who played Ali Mills in The Karate Kid. There has been a ton of speculation on which notable Karate Kid stars could appear in the fourth season of Cobra Kai, but fans won't find out who until the end of the year.

"All the OG cast members that have come back have been so wonderful and brought such A-games, that there's no door that's closed in the Cobra Kai universe," Ralph Macchio said while at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV earlier this month. "There will be some really nice talked-about things that I can't say."