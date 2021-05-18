Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Tease Potential Guest Stars for Season 4

✖

Season 4 on Cobra Kai is on the way as the cast and crew wrapped production earlier this month. And while the cast from the last three seasons will return, are fans going to be treated with some surprise appearances? Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and teased possible guest stars for the new season.

"All the OG cast members that have come back have been so wonderful and brought such A-games, that there's no door that's closed in the Cobra Kai universe," Macchio said. "There will be some really nice talked-about things that I can't say." Macchio was also asked about what to expect from Season 4.

"I would love to tease the big stuff, but I'm under lock and key," Macchio shared. "More awesomeness, I can promise. More depth of character. More left turns when you think you might be going right. Carry on the legacy, but also bringing forth new stories that are relevant for a young generation." Zabka also didn't say too much about the new season but promised it will be a memorable one.

"Season 4 we just finished two weeks ago, and it's bigger, wider, deeper and it's gonna be a lot of fun. It's gonna please the fans I'm sure," Zabka said. Season 3 ended with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) teaming up and merging their dojos into one so they can take down John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Cobra Kai. The dynamic between Johnny and Daniel will likely be the main focus as they have been enemies since The Karate Kid.

What Zabka had to say about the show echoes what co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald had to say when talking about the series last week. "We want to deliver on that feeling, and we want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling," Heald continued. "We want to make sure we're delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs and fist pumps. It's the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it's even bigger. We're really, really proud of what we're making so far, and I know everybody... I can't wait for you to see what everybody's doing."