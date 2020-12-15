'Cobra Kai' Season 3: 'Karate Kid' Star Tamlyn Tomita Returns in New Sneak Peek

✖

The third season of Cobra Kai will be released in January and a character from The Karate Kid series will make an appearance. Tamlyn Tomita, who played Kumiko in The Karate Kid Part II, is seen in a sneak peek of Cobra Kai Season 3. The clip show Kumiko talking to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and they are talking about Mr. Miyagi. Daniel was able to reconnect with Kumiko during a trip to Okinawa and notes that he's the same age as Mr. Miyagi when the two first met.

"He had it all figured out… I wish he could be here to guide me," Daniel says in the clip. Kumiko responds to Daniel by saying: "I think I can make that happen." It was confirmed last week that Tomita would reprise her role in Cobra Kai. In The Karate Kid Part II, Kumiko was Daniel's love interest, and when Tomita talked about returning for the Netflix series, she revealed how it all got started.

"I think it was a surprise email that came early last year," she said to Entertainment Weekly. "They were wondering if I'd be interested in coming back as Kumiko. They said they would send a script as soon as they could get one ready. I think they were still finishing shooting season 2. They came back to me [with a script] in the summer, and it was so sweet. I said I would love to be able to participate. And they said, 'Fantastic! We're so happy. And Ralph will be so happy!'" Tomita also teased about Kumiko's reunion with Daniel.

"I think it'll answer a lot of questions, and fans will be happy as to where [the characters] find themselves and the kind of discussions they have," she said. "I think fans will be pleased. I just hope with all the hope in my heart that we all did a good job.

Fans of the series have been waiting for the third season to be released even since Season 2 began streaming in April 2019. As mentioned in the official synopsis, Season 3 “finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”