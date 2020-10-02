'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released, Premiere Date Revealed

✖

The third season of Cobra Kai is right around the corner! On Friday, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Season 3 and revealed it will be released on Jan. 8, 2021. It also revealed that Season 4 is officially in the works at the streaming giant.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 ended. Miguel played by Xolo Mariduena, ends up in the hospital and on life support after he's kicked by Robby, played by Tanner Buchanan, from the school balcony. William Zabka, who is known as Johnny Lawrence spoke to PopCutlure.com about Season 3 this past September and said "nothing's impossible" when it comes to characters from the film The Karate Kid Part II making an appearance in the series.

"I have to leave Okinawa in Okinawa, but as far as Johnny Lawrence goes, he has no idea that either of those two characters exists. Johnny never saw The Karate Kid Part II," Zabka said when talking about the characters Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) who were featured in the sophomore film of The Karate Kid franchise. "[But] for those two to come into contact would be an interesting thing. But, hey — nothing's impossible. Johnny has his own agenda. The last thing Johnny remembers is getting cranked up to a chase. His world's turned upside down."

One of the other things that fans are looking for in Season 3 of Cobra Kai is the possible return of Elisabeth Shue who was featured in The Karate Kid. Ralph Macchio talked to PopCulture.com last year and said that while Shue loves the series, it's possible for her to make a return.

"No one will confirm or deny that, but they certainly approached [her] and have questioned it,” Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid franchise, said. "We know that she really enjoyed the show and sees the quality of the show. So yeah, I think the door is open for something there."

The first season of Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Premium in 2018. Season 2 began streaming in 2019, and the show was moved to Netflix earlier this year. The series has been a huge success as it won an award for Best TV Drama by Rotten Tomatoes in 2018.