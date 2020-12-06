'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Multiple 'Karate Kid 2' Actors Reportedly Returning

✖

A new report suggests that Cobra Kai may be seeing some familiar actors from the film franchise returning for its third season on Netflix. Murphy’s Multiverse suggests that both Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto will be stepping into the hit series when it returns for its new season. The two actors appeared in Karate Kid Part 2 with Okumoto playing Chosen Toguchi and Tomita playing Kumkilo. The outlet didn’t provide further information about their appearances and to what extent they’ll be playing in the series.

The third season will be its first on Netflix after the first two appeared on YouTube Premium. The streaming giant put up the show’s first two seasons earlier in 2020 and saw its fanbase quickly fall in love with the show. The third installment will premiere on Jan. 8, 2021 with all of its episodes dropping on that day. Fans of the show have been anxiously awaiting the continuation of where the second season left off.

The second season saw the two rivals, Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos, finally reach its boiling point as Kreese was seen standing as the leader of Cobra Kai, undoing Johnny’s work and bringing a grim outlook on the season finale. The new season will pick right up where it left off with all of its major stars set to return.

That means Johnny Lawrence will be manned by William Zabka, Daniel LaRusso as Ralph Macchio and Martin Kove as Kreese. Speaking to PopCulture back in September, Zabka said viewers will not be disappointed in the third season, even suggesting there will be some unexpected twists and turns in it. “The one thing that the writers are so great with is that if youre to track this from Season 1 from episode one, you couldn’t because there are so many twists and turns and ups and downs and it continues in Season 3.” He also teased that fans will have many of the characters’ different layers peeled back in the newest installment.

Cobra Kai premiered in May 2018 on YouTube Premium. Its rights were acquired by Netflix this June and has already been renewed for a fourth season after the good news came out in October that fans won’t have to wait around after the new season and wonder whether or not the show will continue to progress. The series is based on The Karate Kid franchise that debuted in 1984.