‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Trailer Fires up Social Media
Wednesday morning, Netflix released an all-new trailer for Season 3 of Cobra Kai. The clip showed that the upcoming episodes would feature some intense moments, new partnerships, and some characters' return from the Karate Kid films. These episodes will become available on Jan. 8, 2021, kicking off the new year in style.
When the Netflix show fans saw the new trailer, they reacted with a considerable amount of excited comments. Several proclaimed that the new episodes will be the best yet and that they can't wait for the Tango and Cash-style team-up. Others said that they noticed an emphasis on training and leadership, which will be a welcome addition. The comments continued as Twitter users sounded off about the new season and proclaimed that January needs to "hurry up."
And just like that, 2021 is already better than 2020 #CobraKai https://t.co/JOFs72jiFp— Connor Casey (@ConnorCasey_CB) December 9, 2020
Legit, you all need to go watch Karate Kid I and II, and then start watching Cobra Kai.
Hands down the best continuation and retelling of a series I've ever seen.— Retcon Air: The Plotline Repair Podcast (@RetconAir) December 9, 2020
props to dad— Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 9, 2020
The Hype is high epic worth the wait pic.twitter.com/eKAYo8CIVF— 💫 Boshi ғᴀɴᴛᴀsᴍᴏɴ El Furianocturna✌🐉 (@BoshiPostOwO) December 9, 2020
hot take!— Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 9, 2020
I started screaming at the end during the Chozen and Kumiko bit.
So friggin' stoked to see how/why they go back to Okinawa.— Retcon Air: The Plotline Repair Podcast (@RetconAir) December 9, 2020
Johnny and Daniel teaming up.
Bully w/ weird haircut comes back to haunt Hawk.
Amanda slaps Kreese.
Part 2 villains return.
Tango & Cash is referenced.
This gave me the chills. I need this. Now.— gabriel (filmopinionitis) (@FilmOpinionitis) December 9, 2020
We approve of your priorities.— Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 9, 2020
Oh hai just @ralphmacchio and @WilliamZabka hanging out together talkin' #TangoAndCash w/ @HenggelerCourt in the new @CobraKaiSeries season 3 trailer !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/TIUwzRYFWL pic.twitter.com/ouXExbEcCW— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) December 9, 2020
Cobra Kai Season 3 looks ridiculously fun— Michael (@The_Westbeasty) December 9, 2020
Season 3 is gonna be a good one! Is is January yet? #CobraKai https://t.co/IRLEEJCbGP— Lissette Ortiz (@Lissy_1224) December 9, 2020
Not only is Kyler back, but Kumiko and Chozen as well! Looking forward to #CobraKai Season 3 to kickstart streaming season! https://t.co/V4miZ7VXiV— Jeric Brual (@thejericbrual) December 9, 2020
To be clear, still excited for season 3 #CobraKai https://t.co/Unfimwd8jE— Aaron Booth (@ab_greyfox1964) December 9, 2020
Cobra Kai Season 3 trailer 👏🏼— oLiPoSa (@oliposa) December 9, 2020