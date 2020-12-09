‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Trailer Fires up Social Media

Wednesday morning, Netflix released an all-new trailer for Season 3 of Cobra Kai. The clip showed that the upcoming episodes would feature some intense moments, new partnerships, and some characters' return from the Karate Kid films. These episodes will become available on Jan. 8, 2021, kicking off the new year in style.

When the Netflix show fans saw the new trailer, they reacted with a considerable amount of excited comments. Several proclaimed that the new episodes will be the best yet and that they can't wait for the Tango and Cash-style team-up. Others said that they noticed an emphasis on training and leadership, which will be a welcome addition. The comments continued as Twitter users sounded off about the new season and proclaimed that January needs to "hurry up."