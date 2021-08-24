'Cobra Kai': Peyton List Playing Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos in New Movie

✖

Peyton List is playing a serial killer in her new movie. The Cobra Kai star will play Aileen Wuornos in the film Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman. It will have a Fathom release (over 750 theatres nationwide for one night) on Sept. 20 with a video on demand release to follow on Oct. 8. The film, which is distributed by Dark Star Pictures, can be seen on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Xbox/Microsoft, Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Verizon Fios, Dish Network, Direct TV and through local cable providers.

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman is a companion piece and prequel to the 2003 movie Monster which starred Charlize Theron as Wuornos. "Based on Aileen Wuornos’s early life in 1976, the film follows America’s most notorious female serial killer in Florida when she marries an older wealthy Yacht Club president only to inflict mayhem within her new family and Florida’s high society," the official synopsis states.

Along with List, Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman stars Tobin Bell ("Jigsaw" from the Saw Franchise), Lydia Hearst (The Haunting Of Sharon Tate), Nick Vallelonga (Green Book), Swen Temmel (In Time, Backtrace), Meadow Williams (Boss Level. Den Of Thieves), and Andrew Biernat (Shadow's Edge). The film is written and directed by Daniel Farrands who also directed the 2019 film The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

"We know so little of the early years of Aileen, especially given she was living a very different life to the one we see in Monster," List said per JoBlo.com in March. "Embodying such a deeply complex and divisive character is what drew me to the project, and I can’t wait to bring context to America’s most infamous female serial killer."

Wuornos murdered seven men in Florida in 1989 and 1990 by shooting them at point-blank range. She claimed that her victims sexually assaulted her while working as a prostitute and claimed the homicides were in self-defense. Wuornos was sentenced to death for six of the murders and was executed in 2002 at the age of 46.

List, 23, gained popularity for her various Disney projects such as Jessie and the spinoff series Bunk'd. She joined the cast of Cobra Kai in Season 2 and will be a series regular in Season 4. List plays Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai and has become one of the leaders of the Cobra Kai dojo.