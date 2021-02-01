'Cobra Kai' Peyton List Dazzles in Flower Dress While Praising Brooke Shields

✖

Peyton List stunned in one of her latest Instagram posts. The Cobra Kai actress sported a flowing flower dress full of pink, orange and white petals while in her kitchen. She even gave a shoutout to Brooke Shields for “hosting the therapy/life coaching session with [Interview Magazine].” The interview was a conversation between the two, both of whom with a background in successful acting careers as a child, talking about their respective careers and some of their latest projects.

Shields was very complimentary of List, who has recently gained even more prominence for her role in the hit Netflix series, Cobra Kai, as Tori Nichols. Calling her a “wonderful” actress, Shields gushed about List’s range, which saw her go from Disney Channel series’ like Jessie and Bunk’d to more serious roles in both film and television. “People have gotten to know you in a certain type of role or maybe by Disney Channel, but I know that you’re a performer and you’re an actor, so I’m not surprised at that,” Shields said of List. Deflecting some of the praise onto Shields and all she accomplished by the time she was in her early 20s, Shields also pointed out her work ethic, something she saw while the two worked on set of the CW series, Glamorous. “You don’t see that as much in this day and age,” Shields said of List’s daily routine. List credited her early years as a model and growing up in the fast-paced environment.

To the delight of Cobra Kai fans, Shields steered the conversation into List’s latest acting venture. Compared to her prior roles, the Netflix series really tested her physical limits, which was something she had to get used to. She said after she auditioned she was not aware of the amount of fighting she would be asked to do, but she took it as a challenge and began training for 45 minutes ahead of her first scene. “I’ve been so empowered by the role,” List explained. “I feel like I have learned more from this project than anything else, and now I love it.” After the first day onset saw her unprepared before cramming in a training session, List said she has taken it upon herself to continue training in the art of fighting as she looks to remain a part of the Cobra Kai season as it moves forward after its highly successful Season 3 was released in January.