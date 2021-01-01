'Cobra Kai' Fans Stayed up All Night to Watch Season 3 After Overnight Premiere
Cobra Kai Season 3 is finally here, and some fans just couldn't wait to watch it. All ten episodes of the new season dropped at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT), and some fans instantly began binging. Each episode of the Karate Kid sequel series runs about 30-40 minutes, which meant the show's devotees could absorb it all by around 8 a.m. ET. It's a daunting task to stay awake that deep into the morning, but it helped that it was New Year's Eve, meaning many people were already up late and didn't have to work on New Year's Day.
On Twitter, fans were quick to brag about their binging exploits before heading to bed. Most fans seem thrilled with the batch of new episodes, which chronicles the further journeys of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and an ensemble of karate students. Scroll through to see some of the early morning (and spoiler-free) thoughts from some presumably sleepy Cobra Kai fans.
Well I just stayed up until 8:45am to binge the entirety of Cobra Kai Season 3 and it was totally worth it!!! Goodnight y'all! 😅 pic.twitter.com/22HFFDkuMx— ❄ SanTone Clause ❄ (Sweater Arc)🎄 ✌ (@MoneyTone21) January 1, 2021
Stayed up all night just to watch Cobra Kai Season 3. I already need Season 4 to hurry up. I need more now. 🐍👊🏽— MixedKingCal (@CallanRWoods428) January 1, 2021
Stayed up til 6 a.m. watching Season 3 of #CobraKai .
No regrets.— Ashley Watson (@mombiewatson) January 1, 2021
Just stayed up all night so I could binge all of Cobra Kai season 3 and I'm very very overwhelmed it was so good I have so many emotions and my body can't catch up ok goodnight lmao#CobraKai #CobraKaiNeverDies— Flint (@FlintedSteel) January 1, 2021
I stayed up until 8am my time to finish #CobraKai. Was it worth it? Abso-freakin-lutely! I don’t know if season 4 will top this but I’m looking forward to it!— Jesse (@sagemodejesse) January 1, 2021
Just stayed up to watch all of Cobra Kai Season 3 and it was a phenomenal season to build up for the next one. Not gonna spoil anything but go watch it on Netflix now.— Flash (@KDFlash_) January 1, 2021
My sister betrayed me and binge watched cobra Kai! It aired at 2 am and stayed up til 7! I hate herrrrr! We’re breaking up— liz :) (@vidadeliz) January 1, 2021
Stayed up all night and finished #CobraKai #COBRAKAISEASON3 lord help me— Aaron (@alotz17) January 1, 2021