'Cobra Kai' Fans Stayed up All Night to Watch Season 3 After Overnight Premiere

Cobra Kai Season 3 is finally here, and some fans just couldn't wait to watch it. All ten episodes of the new season dropped at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT), and some fans instantly began binging. Each episode of the Karate Kid sequel series runs about 30-40 minutes, which meant the show's devotees could absorb it all by around 8 a.m. ET. It's a daunting task to stay awake that deep into the morning, but it helped that it was New Year's Eve, meaning many people were already up late and didn't have to work on New Year's Day.

On Twitter, fans were quick to brag about their binging exploits before heading to bed. Most fans seem thrilled with the batch of new episodes, which chronicles the further journeys of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and an ensemble of karate students. Scroll through to see some of the early morning (and spoiler-free) thoughts from some presumably sleepy Cobra Kai fans.