Famous 'Cobra Kai' Mansion to Become Airbnb Following $2.4 Million Sale

The mansion seen in the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai is being turned into an Airbnb. According to TMZ, the 9,214-square-foot home located in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Georgia just went under contract for $2.4 million. The buyer, who is anonymous, will turn the home into a luxury Airbnb where Cobra Kai fans can stay. There is plenty of room as the mansion has six beds and six and a half bathrooms.

TMZ also reports that Jamie Foxx showed interest in purchasing the mansion a few months ago but didn't make the move. The anonymous buyer ended up purchasing the home more than $200,000 below the asking price. The mansion hit the market in April for $2.65 million.

"Cobra Kai" fans may soon be able to stay in the famous mansion featured on the show, because the new buyer's turning it into an Airbnb. https://t.co/jxi8bMm0Gu — TMZ (@TMZ) August 26, 2021

In Cobra Kai, the mansion is used as the LaRusso home. One of the more notable scenes from Season 3 was when the home was destroyed after the Cobra Kai dojo attacked the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojo in the season finale. The huge fight will lead to a very interesting Season 4, which will feature the All Valley Karate Tournament.

"Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi," the synopsis states. "As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?"

It’s not just a tournament. It’s the battle for the soul of the Valley.

Cobra Kai Season 4, coming this December to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4O242IP96t — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 5, 2021

Earlier this month, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Season 4 and announced that the new season will be released in December. Season 3 was a huge success, earning an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Series. It was also the top TV show or Movie on Netflix when it was released on New Year's Day.